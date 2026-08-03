ETV Bharat / state

Clear DA Dues Of Government Employees, Pensioners Within 15 Days: HC To Punjab

Chandigarh: Dismissing the Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) filed by the Punjab government and upholding the decision of the single bench, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the state government to clear dearness allowance (DA) dues of about six lakh government employees and pensioners within 15 days.

Also, the court restrained the state from undertaking a large-scale advertisement campaign until the dues are paid. The order to release DA will entail a liability of an estimated Rs 14,191 crore.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed that financial constraints cannot be cited as a ground to deny employees and pensioners their accrued service benefits.

"Till all such dues are cleared, the state of Punjab shall not resort to any unproductive expenditures such as large-scale advertising campaigns in print or social media as these expenses cannot justify the denial of dues admissible to state employees," the bench observed.

It said the payment be made within a fortnight, and in case of default, the unpaid amounts shall carry simple interest of six per cent per annum.

The court ordered that a compliance report should be filed before the end of this month. Along with this, the Punjab Chief Secretary was directed to file an affidavit in the court after releasing the arrears.