Clear DA Dues Of Government Employees, Pensioners Within 15 Days: HC To Punjab
Court restrains the state from undertaking a large-scale advertisement campaign until the dues are paid; orders a compliance report before the end of this month.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Chandigarh: Dismissing the Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) filed by the Punjab government and upholding the decision of the single bench, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the state government to clear dearness allowance (DA) dues of about six lakh government employees and pensioners within 15 days.
Also, the court restrained the state from undertaking a large-scale advertisement campaign until the dues are paid. The order to release DA will entail a liability of an estimated Rs 14,191 crore.
A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed that financial constraints cannot be cited as a ground to deny employees and pensioners their accrued service benefits.
"Till all such dues are cleared, the state of Punjab shall not resort to any unproductive expenditures such as large-scale advertising campaigns in print or social media as these expenses cannot justify the denial of dues admissible to state employees," the bench observed.
It said the payment be made within a fortnight, and in case of default, the unpaid amounts shall carry simple interest of six per cent per annum.
The court ordered that a compliance report should be filed before the end of this month. Along with this, the Punjab Chief Secretary was directed to file an affidavit in the court after releasing the arrears.
The DA dispute between the Punjab government and government employees pertained to the fact that dearness allowance was being given to IAS, IPS and other All India Service officers as per the central pattern, but other government employees and pensioners of the state did not get DA instalments after July 1, 2021.
Terming this discrimination, the employee organisations approached the High Court. The single bench ruled in favour of the employees, challenging which the Punjab government had filed an LPA.
State counsel Maninderjit Singh Bedi had submitted that the single judge's directions for release of pending DA were "corum non-judice".
The High Court on July 22 reserved its order on the pleas from the state government and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) filed against the single-judge order that directed the release of DA to employees and pensioners by June 30.
Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler, the chief spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal and president of the Legal Cell, welcomed the High Court's decision and termed it a major victory for the employees and pensioners.
He said that the court has made it clear that the legal rights of employees cannot be stopped for a long time.
Also Read: