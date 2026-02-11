ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Class XII Student Preparing For JEE Found Dead At Bundi Home

Bundi: An 18-year-old Class XII student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was found dead at his home in Dehit village under the Keshorai Patan police station area of Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said.

The deceased, identified as Ashutosh Suman, was preparing for JEE Main through online coaching. He had recently appeared for his first paper on January 28, and the results were expected soon.

According to police, Ashutosh’s parents and sister had gone to attend a wedding in neighbouring Girdharpura village, leaving him alone at home. When the family returned late at night, they found the main gate locked from the inside. Despite repeated calls and ringing the bell, there was no response.

Growing suspicious, family members peeped through a window and saw Ashutosh hanging. They forced the door open and rushed him to Kota’s MBS Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Keshorai Patan Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Joshi confirmed the incident. Sub-Inspector Hazari Lal said Ashutosh had earlier gone to Kota for studies. He later continued his preparation from home via online classes.