Rajasthan: Class XII Student Preparing For JEE Found Dead At Bundi Home
An 18-year-old JEE aspirant was found hanging at his Bundi home while family attended a wedding; relatives later refused a post-mortem.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Bundi: An 18-year-old Class XII student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was found dead at his home in Dehit village under the Keshorai Patan police station area of Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said.
The deceased, identified as Ashutosh Suman, was preparing for JEE Main through online coaching. He had recently appeared for his first paper on January 28, and the results were expected soon.
According to police, Ashutosh’s parents and sister had gone to attend a wedding in neighbouring Girdharpura village, leaving him alone at home. When the family returned late at night, they found the main gate locked from the inside. Despite repeated calls and ringing the bell, there was no response.
Growing suspicious, family members peeped through a window and saw Ashutosh hanging. They forced the door open and rushed him to Kota’s MBS Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Keshorai Patan Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Joshi confirmed the incident. Sub-Inspector Hazari Lal said Ashutosh had earlier gone to Kota for studies. He later continued his preparation from home via online classes.
Family members described him as a bright and hardworking student. They denied that he was under any academic pressure. His father works as an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) at the Tateda Panchayat Samiti.
The relatives have not expressed suspicion against anyone and refused to get a post-mortem conducted. After completing the necessary legal formalities, the police handed over the body to the family.
The exact reason for the incident is yet to be determined.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
