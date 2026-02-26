ETV Bharat / state

Class XII English Paper Leaked In Haryana; Board Chairman Says Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Culprits

By Indravesh Duhan

Bhiwani: On the very first day of the Haryana Board of School Education’s Senior Secondary English examination, incidents of cheating and a paper leak have raised serious concerns about the state’s education system.

Reacting to the alleged leak of the Class XII English paper, Board Chairman Pawan Kumar stated that the paper was leaked from the Bhawad Chidi block in Rohtak district. Action is being taken regarding the concerned candidate.

He said that as soon as the Rohtak Deputy Commissioner handed over a photograph of the question paper to the district flying squad, an investigation was initiated. Each question paper carries an alphanumeric code that helps trace its source and the candidate involved. These codes are linked to roll numbers, enabling the entire network to be identified.

Strict Action Promised

Chairman Pawan Kumar stated that candidates involved in leaking the paper will face action under Board Rules 32, 32A, 34 and 38. Such candidates may be debarred for up to three years, declared ineligible for any examination and may also face police action.