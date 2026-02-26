Class XII English Paper Leaked In Haryana; Board Chairman Says Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Culprits
Authorities began probing immediately, using coded question papers to trace sources, and warned that accused candidates may face disqualification, exam bans, and police action.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
By Indravesh Duhan
Bhiwani: On the very first day of the Haryana Board of School Education’s Senior Secondary English examination, incidents of cheating and a paper leak have raised serious concerns about the state’s education system.
Reacting to the alleged leak of the Class XII English paper, Board Chairman Pawan Kumar stated that the paper was leaked from the Bhawad Chidi block in Rohtak district. Action is being taken regarding the concerned candidate.
He said that as soon as the Rohtak Deputy Commissioner handed over a photograph of the question paper to the district flying squad, an investigation was initiated. Each question paper carries an alphanumeric code that helps trace its source and the candidate involved. These codes are linked to roll numbers, enabling the entire network to be identified.
Strict Action Promised
Chairman Pawan Kumar stated that candidates involved in leaking the paper will face action under Board Rules 32, 32A, 34 and 38. Such candidates may be debarred for up to three years, declared ineligible for any examination and may also face police action.
The Chairman added that during the Senior Secondary English exam, two centres reported cases in which other individuals attempted to take the exam in place of registered candidates. Action has also been taken against one CSC centre.
Incriminating Material Found
Across Haryana, 17 candidates were found in possession of suspicious material. Investigations are in progress to determine its relation to the question paper; once completed, appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with procedure.
Flying Squads Deployed
He further said that during roll number verification, tampered photographs were detected in cases of impersonation. One candidate fled the exam centre, while action against others is ongoing.
A total of 325 flying squads were deployed during Thursday’s Secondary examinations. Section 163 has been imposed at all examination centres across the state. Around 2.07 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam, conducted at more than 1,300 centres statewide.
Also Read: