Class XI Student Falls From 19th Floor Of Noida Highrise, Dies Before Sunrise On Tuesday
Police said they are examining her daily routine, digital evidence, etc.; that it would be premature to reach any conclusion regarding the cause of death.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Residents of the highrise residential society, Lotus Boulevard Espacia society in Sector 100, Noida, plunged into grief early Tuesday morning, after a 16-year-old girl — a student of Class XI — fell from the 19th floor of one of the towers and died.
Upon receiving the information, police officials from the Sector 39 police station arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection.
The student's untimely death has left her family in a state of shock. The police have taken possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Currently, the police are questioning family members to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.
According to Noida Additional DCP Abhay Kumar Mishra, they were informed at around 3 am on Tuesday that the student had fallen from the 19th floor of her residential building, and died. He said the deceased lived with her family in a flat within the society and was a student of a reputed school in the city.
As news of the incident spread through the society, a crowd gathered at the scene. Given the gravity of the situation, the police summoned a field unit and a forensic team to the site. The team conducted a thorough inspection of the area and collected relevant evidence.
Following the completion of the panchnama (inquest proceedings), the body was sent for post-mortem. An investigation into all aspects of the incident has been initiated.
The Noida Additional DCP said through the police media cell that since the tragedy, the family is in deep shock. The police are treating the matter with utmost seriousness and are examining all possible angles. Efforts are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident based on evidence recovered from the scene, the post-mortem report, and statements from family members.
The police also clarified that at this stage, it would be premature to reach any definitive conclusion regarding the actual cause of the student's death.
As part of the inquiry, the police are examining the student's daily routine, the circumstances leading up to the incident, and other relevant details. Her mobile phone and other digital evidence will be analysed as needed.
The police stated that further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation and the findings of the post-mortem report. At present, it remains unclear under what circumstances the student fell.
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