ETV Bharat / state

Class XI Student Falls From 19th Floor Of Noida Highrise, Dies Before Sunrise On Tuesday

New Delhi/Noida: Residents of the highrise residential society, Lotus Boulevard Espacia society in Sector 100, Noida, plunged into grief early Tuesday morning, after a 16-year-old girl — a student of Class XI — fell from the 19th floor of one of the towers and died.

Upon receiving the information, police officials from the Sector 39 police station arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection.

The student's untimely death has left her family in a state of shock. The police have taken possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Currently, the police are questioning family members to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to Noida Additional DCP Abhay Kumar Mishra, they were informed at around 3 am on Tuesday that the student had fallen from the 19th floor of her residential building, and died. He said the deceased lived with her family in a flat within the society and was a student of a reputed school in the city.

As news of the incident spread through the society, a crowd gathered at the scene. Given the gravity of the situation, the police summoned a field unit and a forensic team to the site. The team conducted a thorough inspection of the area and collected relevant evidence.

Following the completion of the panchnama (inquest proceedings), the body was sent for post-mortem. An investigation into all aspects of the incident has been initiated.