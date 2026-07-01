ETV Bharat / state

Class X Student Dies By Suicide In Jharkhand Residential School Hostel; Family Alleges Negligence

Gumla: A 15-year-old Class X student allegedly died by suicide inside her hostel room at the Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls' School in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Wednesday morning, triggering panic on the school campus.

The deceased was a resident of Budhi Path Tetar Toli village under the Bharno police station limits. Her family has alleged negligence by the school authorities and has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Police and Education Department officials rushed to the school after receiving information and launched an inquiry.

School warden Divya Toppo said the student complained of stomach pain on Wednesday morning and did not leave her room for the physical training (PT) session.

"After the other students left for PT, she locked the room from inside and allegedly died by suicide. When the students and staff returned, they noticed her feet through the gap beneath the door. The door was then broken open and the police were informed," she said.

Police Begin Investigation

Bharno police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suresh Prasad Yadav reached the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Police said an investigation is underway.

Students present at the school said the deceased, identified as Priyanka, had appeared withdrawn and upset over the past few days, but had not shared the reason for her distress with anyone.