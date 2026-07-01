Class X Student Dies By Suicide In Jharkhand Residential School Hostel; Family Alleges Negligence
Police launched an investigation after a 15-year-old residential school student allegedly died by suicide, while her family demanded a thorough inquiry into the case.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Gumla: A 15-year-old Class X student allegedly died by suicide inside her hostel room at the Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls' School in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Wednesday morning, triggering panic on the school campus.
The deceased was a resident of Budhi Path Tetar Toli village under the Bharno police station limits. Her family has alleged negligence by the school authorities and has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.
Police and Education Department officials rushed to the school after receiving information and launched an inquiry.
School warden Divya Toppo said the student complained of stomach pain on Wednesday morning and did not leave her room for the physical training (PT) session.
"After the other students left for PT, she locked the room from inside and allegedly died by suicide. When the students and staff returned, they noticed her feet through the gap beneath the door. The door was then broken open and the police were informed," she said.
Police Begin Investigation
Bharno police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suresh Prasad Yadav reached the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Police said an investigation is underway.
Students present at the school said the deceased, identified as Priyanka, had appeared withdrawn and upset over the past few days, but had not shared the reason for her distress with anyone.
The exact reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.
The girl's father, Chaitu Oraon, questioned the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death and demanded a detailed probe.
"If my daughter was suffering from stomach pain, as other students have said, how could she suddenly die by suicide? The entire incident should be investigated thoroughly," he said.
SDPO's Statement
Confirming the incident, SDPO Yadav said, "Prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report. All aspects, including the reason behind the alleged suicide, are being investigated."
Officials said the exact cause of death would be established only after the post-mortem examination. The Education Department and police are continuing their investigation.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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