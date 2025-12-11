Class VIII Student Uses 'Gandhari Vidya' To Write Exam Blindfolded In Karnataka's Ballari
Himabindu has been practising 'Gandhari Vidya' for some time and can identify photos and text with black tied around her eyes.
Ballari: A Class VIII student of Kuravalli Thimmappa Memorial English Medium School in Ballari city, Karnataka, used 'Gandhari Vidya' which she has been practising for quite some time, to write her Social Science exam blindfolded.
Himabindu was able to achieve the feat with the cooperation of her teachers and parents. Her teachers said with the help of 'Gandhari Vidya', Himabindu can now accurately identify photos with a black cloth tied around her eyes. Now, a video of Himabindu writing the exam has gone viral on social media.
Himabindu only needs a moment to identify photos of eminent personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi, Anjaneyaswamy, Sri Kanakadasa, and others. The youngster can also identify text on her mobile phone with her eyes closed.
“I have been practicing the art of writing blindfolded since a young age. Before writing an exam, I recite a secret mantra which I do not reveal to anyone," said Himabindu, adding she has participated in 25 contests and won awards. "My guru(teacher) taught me 'Gandhari Vidya'. I understand and decipher everything with my third eye," she said.
Himabindu's father Ramanjaneya Reddy said, “Himabindu has been practicing 'Gandhari Vidya' since she was in Class I. She performs such feats in front of us everyday."
While Himabindu astonished her teachers and schoolmates with her feat, it is not permissible to take examinations conducted by State or Central Boards blindfolded. Himabindu, however, appeared the Class VIII exam, which was conducted by her school.
