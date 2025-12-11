ETV Bharat / state

Class VIII Student Uses 'Gandhari Vidya' To Write Exam Blindfolded In Karnataka's Ballari

Ballari: A Class VIII student of Kuravalli Thimmappa Memorial English Medium School in Ballari city, Karnataka, used 'Gandhari Vidya' which she has been practising for quite some time, to write her Social Science exam blindfolded.

Himabindu was able to achieve the feat with the cooperation of her teachers and parents. Her teachers said with the help of 'Gandhari Vidya', Himabindu can now accurately identify photos with a black cloth tied around her eyes. Now, a video of Himabindu writing the exam has gone viral on social media.

Himabindu only needs a moment to identify photos of eminent personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi, Anjaneyaswamy, Sri Kanakadasa, and others. The youngster can also identify text on her mobile phone with her eyes closed.