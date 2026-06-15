Class 7 Student Gang-raped In Bihar; 1 Arrested
Police managed to arrest one of the four accused, identified as Santu Kumar, a resident of Basidihri village, within 24 hours of the crime.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Patna: A class VII student was abducted by a group of youths, taken to a forested area, and gang-raped in Bhojpur district of Bihar. While the girl is undergoing medical treatment, the police have arrested one accused so far.
The incident occurred at Sahar in the district on Sunday evening. The 13-year-old girl had gone to a market near the bus stand to buy a tender coconut. She was waiting for an autorickshaw after buying the coconut when around four youths came in an SUV, pulled her inside the vehicle and sped away.
The victim was taken to a nearby patch of jungle and gang-raped. She became unconscious, and the culprits fled after committing the crime. She managed to reach her home later on and told her family about the ordeal. Her family, acquaintances and locals went to Sahar police station to protest the crime and seek the arrest of the accused.
An FIR was registered, and the girl was sent to the district hospital at Ara, where her medical examination was conducted. She has identified one of her co-villagers to have been present among the youths involved in the crime.
"The incident occurred at around 5 pm on Sunday. We registered an FIR against one named and three unnamed accused, and sent our teams to nab them. We have managed to arrest one of them, Santu Kumar, a resident of Basidihri village within 24 hours of the crime,” Sahar station house officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar told ETV Bharat.
Subodh added that all the other accused have been identified now, and will be arrested soon. The police are considering sending the case to a fast-track court for justice.
Also Read: