ETV Bharat / state

Class 7 Student Gang-raped In Bihar; 1 Arrested

Patna: A class VII student was abducted by a group of youths, taken to a forested area, and gang-raped in Bhojpur district of Bihar. While the girl is undergoing medical treatment, the police have arrested one accused so far.

The incident occurred at Sahar in the district on Sunday evening. The 13-year-old girl had gone to a market near the bus stand to buy a tender coconut. She was waiting for an autorickshaw after buying the coconut when around four youths came in an SUV, pulled her inside the vehicle and sped away.

The victim was taken to a nearby patch of jungle and gang-raped. She became unconscious, and the culprits fled after committing the crime. She managed to reach her home later on and told her family about the ordeal. Her family, acquaintances and locals went to Sahar police station to protest the crime and seek the arrest of the accused.

An FIR was registered, and the girl was sent to the district hospital at Ara, where her medical examination was conducted. She has identified one of her co-villagers to have been present among the youths involved in the crime.