Class V Student Wins Praise After Donating Piggy Bank Savings To Flood Victims In Assam
A little boy has won praise for donating money to Chief Minister's Relief Fund, reports Rokibul Wahid.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Nogaon: In a heartwarming gesture, a little boy has won widespread appreciation of the people of Assam's Nagaon district by donating the money he had saved in his piggy bank to support flood victims.
After witnessing the suffering of flood victims in upper Assam, Class V student Kinkar Khatoniar of Kasomari in Nagaon donated the money that he had saved for himself in a small piggy bank since November last year.
Moved by the plight of the affected families, Khatoniar chose not to spend the pocket money he had received from his parents and relatives. Instead, he donated the entire amount to the flood victims.
The funds were sent to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund through Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma by the boy who also wrote a letter to CM on Thursday.
Speaking about the donation, Khatoniar told ETV Bharat, "I was very sad to see the plight of the flood victims when I went to Duliajan. That is why I donated my savings to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the flood victims."
District Commissioner Sharma appreciated the generosity of the boy. “Kinkar Khatoniar has donated his savings to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This is truly commendable work by a fifth grade student,” said Sharma.
The Assam floods has resulted in 78 deaths while over 3 lakh people have been affected by the deluge in seven districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath and Kamrup (Metropolitan).
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