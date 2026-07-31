ETV Bharat / state

Class V Student Wins Praise After Donating Piggy Bank Savings To Flood Victims In Assam

Nogaon: In a heartwarming gesture, a little boy has won widespread appreciation of the people of Assam's Nagaon district by donating the money he had saved in his piggy bank to support flood victims.

After witnessing the suffering of flood victims in upper Assam, Class V student Kinkar Khatoniar of Kasomari in Nagaon donated the money that he had saved for himself in a small piggy bank since November last year.

Moved by the plight of the affected families, Khatoniar chose not to spend the pocket money he had received from his parents and relatives. Instead, he donated the entire amount to the flood victims.

The funds were sent to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund through Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma by the boy who also wrote a letter to CM on Thursday.