ETV Bharat / state

Class Suspended For Four Months In Malda School As Central Forces Stay Beyond Elections

The Shanta Debya High School in English Bazar. ( ETV Bharat )

Malda: Although the West Bengal assembly elections concluded three months ago, central forces remain stationed at a school in Malda, causing immense hardship for the 850 students as classes have been suspended for four months. Although teachers of Shanta Debya High School in English Bazar are deeply concerned by this imbroglio, there is little they can do beyond making appeals. Guardians are equally frustrated by this dismal state of their children's education. Despite officials saying that the matter is being looked into to explore possible solutions, the complaint remains that no one can say for certain when actual steps will be taken. With 19 teaching staff, the school serves as a vital educational hub for students from several adjacent villages. However, the continued presence of central paramilitary forces has hindered academic activities for four months, suspending regular classes and the timely conduct of examinations. Everyone notes that the issue has been repeatedly highlighted to the district education department and the district administration, but no action has been taken so far.