Class Suspended For Four Months In Malda School As Central Forces Stay Beyond Elections
Guardians of students of Shanta Debya High School said that no action has been taken despite highlighting the matter to the authorities, reports Partha Das.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Malda: Although the West Bengal assembly elections concluded three months ago, central forces remain stationed at a school in Malda, causing immense hardship for the 850 students as classes have been suspended for four months.
Although teachers of Shanta Debya High School in English Bazar are deeply concerned by this imbroglio, there is little they can do beyond making appeals. Guardians are equally frustrated by this dismal state of their children's education.
Despite officials saying that the matter is being looked into to explore possible solutions, the complaint remains that no one can say for certain when actual steps will be taken.
With 19 teaching staff, the school serves as a vital educational hub for students from several adjacent villages. However, the continued presence of central paramilitary forces has hindered academic activities for four months, suspending regular classes and the timely conduct of examinations.
Everyone notes that the issue has been repeatedly highlighted to the district education department and the district administration, but no action has been taken so far.
Manoj Mandal, the teacher-in-charge, said, "I have informed the district inspector of secondary schools and even the district magistrate about the problem in writing. We are in constant communication with the administration to restore academic activities and hope the issue will be resolved very soon."
Paritosh Mondal, a guardian, stated, "We have heard many times that the issue would be resolved, but nothing has happened so far. The school was closed on April 14 for the elections. After the voting and summer holidays, the school reopened on June 1. But by June 13, central forces had arrived again. Since then, neither classes nor examinations have taken place."
Mondal said that while exams are underway in other schools, their children are sitting idle at home. "What else can they do? If the administration does not take immediate action, the children's futures will be ruined. All students are from low-income families, and most cannot afford private tutors. With classes suspended for so long, many have lost touch with their studies, and some have even started working as labourers," he added.
Mrinmoy Roy, the district inspector of secondary schools, said the school authorities informed him about the matter. "We had advised them to bring it to the attention of the district magistrate and the superintendent of police. We are unaware if they have done so, but we will look into it soon. Arrangements to remove the central forces from the school will be made as soon as administrative permission is granted," he added.
SP Anupam Singh said he is aware of the matter and is looking into why the central forces are still stationed at the school. "The issue will be resolved quickly," he added.
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