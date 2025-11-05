ETV Bharat / state

Class Six Student Falls To Death In Jaipur School, Sparks Mental Health Debate

Jaipur: A Class 6 student died after falling from the fourth floor of a private school in Rajasthan's Jaipur, and police are yet to ascertain whether it is a case of accidental death or suicide.

While family members of the victim have blamed the school administration, psychiatrists say a combination of stress and a communication gap often plays a major factor in such deaths. Psychiatrist Dr Anita Gautam says mental pressure on children is rapidly increasing, while stress of studies and the pursuit of perfection are stifling their innocence.

"There is a need to change the mindset of what can hurt a child. Today, even children as young as 7-9 years of age are taking wrong steps. Problems like depression and anxiety are no longer limited to adults. Mental stress is also rapidly building up among children. Stress, the influence of social media, and a lack of communication within the family are major contributing factors. Therefore, families should understand the behaviour of their children. If a child turns quiet, distances himself from friends, withdraws into his room, or avoids conversation, it shows that something is wrong. In such situations, parents should playfully talk to their children, sharing things from work or their own lives, so that the child feels safe and can open up."

Stressing the lack of communication between parents and children, which has become the biggest challenge today, she said today's parents are concerned with only the academic performance of their children. Parents only ask their children, "How many marks did you get?", "How much did you study?". But a child's world is wider than that. Their friends, emotions, likes and dislikes, and self-esteem all affect their mental state. Parents need to understand that connection is essential, going beyond just a question-answer relationship," she added.