Class Six Student Falls To Death In Jaipur School, Sparks Mental Health Debate

Jaipur: A Class 6 student died after falling from the fourth floor of a private school in Rajasthan's Jaipur, and police are yet to ascertain whether it is a case of accidental death or suicide.
While family members of the victim have blamed the school administration, psychiatrists say a combination of stress and a communication gap often plays a major factor in such deaths. Psychiatrist Dr Anita Gautam says mental pressure on children is rapidly increasing, while stress of studies and the pursuit of perfection are stifling their innocence.
"There is a need to change the mindset of what can hurt a child. Today, even children as young as 7-9 years of age are taking wrong steps. Problems like depression and anxiety are no longer limited to adults. Mental stress is also rapidly building up among children. Stress, the influence of social media, and a lack of communication within the family are major contributing factors. Therefore, families should understand the behaviour of their children. If a child turns quiet, distances himself from friends, withdraws into his room, or avoids conversation, it shows that something is wrong. In such situations, parents should playfully talk to their children, sharing things from work or their own lives, so that the child feels safe and can open up."
Stressing the lack of communication between parents and children, which has become the biggest challenge today, she said today's parents are concerned with only the academic performance of their children. Parents only ask their children, "How many marks did you get?", "How much did you study?". But a child's world is wider than that. Their friends, emotions, likes and dislikes, and self-esteem all affect their mental state. Parents need to understand that connection is essential, going beyond just a question-answer relationship," she added.
Dr Gautam believes that a child's personality development is not solely the responsibility of the family. "If teachers at school notice that a child is quiet, skips lunch, or stays away from friends, they should never ignore it. Every teacher is the first witness to a child's behaviour. Many schools have counsellors, but children often don't open up to them, so it's crucial for teachers to first gain the child's trust," she added.
Rajasthan school education secretary Krishna Kunal said the Central government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are working on student mental well-being. The state is also focusing on mental health at the school level. Under the Public Health and Family Welfare (PWD) Act, 2016, mental health is now included in the definition of "Children with Special Needs (CWSN).
"Mental health does not necessarily mean mental illness. If a child is stressed and does not receive help, it can develop into a disease. The recent death of a student may have been the result of such pressure. To prevent this, the education department is establishing Mental Health Resource Centres in all government and private schools within the next three months," he added.
