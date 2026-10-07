Class IX Student Shot By Unknown Miscreants In Bengal's Kharagpur; Condition Critical
The local councillor said the victim, Akshay Jha, was not the main target of the attackers, who fired at another boy, Sagar, walking beside him.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Kharagpur: Two unidentified miscreants shot at a Class IX student in Kharagpur town in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Akshay Jha, sustained a wound to the left side of his chest and was shifted to Kolkata in critical condition.
However, the local councillor claimed that he was not the target of the attackers. Instead, they were aiming at another student, Sagar Kumar, who was with Akshay. It is alleged that two rounds were fired at Sagar. While the first missed its mark, the second hit Akshay in the chest.
D Basanti, the councillor of Ward No. 21 of the Kharagpur Municipality, said Akshay and Sagar had gone out on a scooter for a break near Gitanjali Hall in the Old Settlement area of Kharagpur at 11 am.
"At that time, two masked miscreants started chasing the duo on a motorcycle and fired two shots. The first shot missed, but the second hit Akshay on the left side of his chest, and he fell off the scooter. Bystanders rushed to the spot and took Akshay to Kharagpur Railway Hospital," she said.
However, he was urgently referred to a private hospital in Kolkata after primary treatment as his condition deteriorated. "Sagar was the prime target of the attackers, not Akshay. Sagar's father, Prasad, was also shot dead a few years ago. Now, his son is being targeted," Basanti said.
Paschim Medinipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Papiya Sultana confirmed the incident but declined to provide further details at this stage, saying comprehensive information would be shared during a press conference.
Kharagpur Town police station has registered a case and launched an investigation. The motorcycle of the attackers didn't have a registration number plate, and CCTV footage of the area is being examined to trace the direction the duo fled. Meanwhile, Sagar and other eyewitnesses are being questioned.
Also Read