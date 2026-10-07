ETV Bharat / state

Class IX Student Shot By Unknown Miscreants In Bengal's Kharagpur; Condition Critical

Kharagpur: Two unidentified miscreants shot at a Class IX student in Kharagpur town in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Akshay Jha, sustained a wound to the left side of his chest and was shifted to Kolkata in critical condition.

However, the local councillor claimed that he was not the target of the attackers. Instead, they were aiming at another student, Sagar Kumar, who was with Akshay. It is alleged that two rounds were fired at Sagar. While the first missed its mark, the second hit Akshay in the chest.

D Basanti, the councillor of Ward No. 21 of the Kharagpur Municipality, said Akshay and Sagar had gone out on a scooter for a break near Gitanjali Hall in the Old Settlement area of ​​Kharagpur at 11 am.

"At that time, two masked miscreants started chasing the duo on a motorcycle and fired two shots. The first shot missed, but the second hit Akshay on the left side of his chest, and he fell off the scooter. Bystanders rushed to the spot and took Akshay to Kharagpur Railway Hospital," she said.