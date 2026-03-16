ETV Bharat / state

Class IX Exam Cancelled After Three Govt Schools Get Bomb Threat In Punjab's Moga

Moga: The examination for Class IX was cancelled after three government schools in Punjab's Moga received bomb threats on Monday morning, police said. The threatening emails were sent to the official email IDs of the schools, prompting the management and administration to swing into action, and the students were immediately sent back for safety.

Rajesh Kumar Garg, principal of the Gotheala government school, said, "Emails were received threatening to blow up the government schools in Gotheala, Ugoke and Jhandiana with bombs. As soon as this email came to the notice of the school administration, the higher authorities and the police were informed about it. Following this, the bomb disposal squads were sent to the spot to comb the school premises."

Tejwant Singh Sandhu, a teacher, said, "We came to school today (Monday) as usual. Meanwhile, when the school email ID was checked, an email with a bomb threat was found. To prevent any panic or chaos among the students, the school management sent them home without giving any reason."