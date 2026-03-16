Class IX Exam Cancelled After Three Govt Schools Get Bomb Threat In Punjab's Moga
The managements sent back the students immediately for safety after the emails were found in official IDs. Police and bomb disposal squads combed the premises.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Moga: The examination for Class IX was cancelled after three government schools in Punjab's Moga received bomb threats on Monday morning, police said. The threatening emails were sent to the official email IDs of the schools, prompting the management and administration to swing into action, and the students were immediately sent back for safety.
Rajesh Kumar Garg, principal of the Gotheala government school, said, "Emails were received threatening to blow up the government schools in Gotheala, Ugoke and Jhandiana with bombs. As soon as this email came to the notice of the school administration, the higher authorities and the police were informed about it. Following this, the bomb disposal squads were sent to the spot to comb the school premises."
Tejwant Singh Sandhu, a teacher, said, "We came to school today (Monday) as usual. Meanwhile, when the school email ID was checked, an email with a bomb threat was found. To prevent any panic or chaos among the students, the school management sent them home without giving any reason."
"Due to the bomb threat, the paper for Class IX scheduled for Monday had to be cancelled. The safety of the students is our top priority. Hence, the decision was taken to avoid any kind of risk. The police and bomb disposal teams who reached the spot are conducting a thorough search of the school building. Along with this, the help of the cyber cell is also being taken to identify the person who sent the email," Garg said.
Police officials said the matter is being investigated seriously, and the person who sent the threat will be approached soon.
The incident led to concerns among the parents and the public, while the police administration has appealed to the people to stay away from rumours and maintain peace.
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