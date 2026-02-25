ETV Bharat / state

15-YO Killed, Two Injured As Thar Plunges Into 100-Ft Gorge During Stunt In Faridabad

Faridabad: A 15-year-old boy was killed and two others sustained injuries after a Thar SUV plunged nearly 100 feet into a gorge while they were allegedly performing stunts in a hilly area of Haryana's Faridabad on Tuesday afternoon.

Sohan, a Class 9 student, died on the spot. Twenty-year-old Vikas, who was driving the vehicle, and another teenager, 16-year-old Hemant, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

The tragic accident occurred in the hills near Sirohi village under the Dhauj police station limits. Immediately after receiving information, Police rushed to the scene and sent the body to Badshah Khan Hospital for post mortem. The injured have been admitted to Al-Falah Hospital in Dhauj for treatment.

According to police, Sohan's father Pramod works in a private company, and the family resides in Balaji Colony in Karnera. Vikas' family, who live in the same lane behind Sohan's house, had purchased the Thar SUV about a month ago. On Tuesday afternoon, Vikas invited Sohan and Hemant to go for a drive. The trio reportedly left the main road and ventured nearly a kilometre into the hilly terrain.

They parked the vehicle near the edge of a gorge and began performing stunts while capturing photos and videos. During the act, instead of moving forward, he accidentally hit the reverse gear, which caused the SUV to roll backwards at high speed and plunge into the deep gorge, stated police.