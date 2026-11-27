ETV Bharat / state

Bengal: Class 9 Student Hospitalised After Being Tricked Into Eating Condom-Stuffed 'Phuchka'

The student was rushed to Balurghat District Hospital for treatment. ( ETV Bharat )

Balurghat: A disturbing incident involving a hostel prank became serious in Balurghat of West Bengal on Thursday, where a nine-year-old boy was admitted to the district hospital following a prank involving the boy eating a phuchka, a popular street snack, filled with a condom.

The shocking incident has caused a furore at the Balurghat Lalit Mohan Adarsha High School. This incident has raised serious questions regarding the security and surveillance measures at the school hostel.

According to sources, four classmates of the ninth-grade student—who reside at the school hostel—tricked him into eating a ‘phuchka’ that contained a condom. The incident took place during the lunch break on Thursday, after some students brought food into the hostel from outside. It is alleged that the condom was mixed into this food. The student began feeling unwell immediately after consuming it. School sources said that the students had made a bet to see who could swallow a ‘phuchka’ at one go. Consequently, the boy swallowed the ‘phuchka’ that had been stuffed with a condom. Upon learning of the incident, school teachers promptly rushed the student to the Balurghat District Hospital. A teacher confirmed that the student is currently admitted to the hospital and that efforts are underway to contact his family.