Bengal: Class 9 Student Hospitalised After Being Tricked Into Eating Condom-Stuffed 'Phuchka'
The incident took place during the lunch break on Thursday, after some students brought food into the hostel from outside.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 2:46 AM IST
Balurghat: A disturbing incident involving a hostel prank became serious in Balurghat of West Bengal on Thursday, where a nine-year-old boy was admitted to the district hospital following a prank involving the boy eating a phuchka, a popular street snack, filled with a condom.
The shocking incident has caused a furore at the Balurghat Lalit Mohan Adarsha High School. This incident has raised serious questions regarding the security and surveillance measures at the school hostel.
According to sources, four classmates of the ninth-grade student—who reside at the school hostel—tricked him into eating a ‘phuchka’ that contained a condom. The incident took place during the lunch break on Thursday, after some students brought food into the hostel from outside. It is alleged that the condom was mixed into this food. The student began feeling unwell immediately after consuming it.
School sources said that the students had made a bet to see who could swallow a ‘phuchka’ at one go. Consequently, the boy swallowed the ‘phuchka’ that had been stuffed with a condom.
Upon learning of the incident, school teachers promptly rushed the student to the Balurghat District Hospital. A teacher confirmed that the student is currently admitted to the hospital and that efforts are underway to contact his family.
Hospital sources said that a scan of the student’s abdomen revealed the presence of a condom, which was the cause of his abdominal pain. Questions are also being raised about whether there were any restrictions on bringing outside food into the hostel, and if so, how those rules were bypassed.
The hospital authorities said the student’s condition is being closely monitored as he has experienced abdominal pain. The student, who hails from the Kumarganj block, comes from a poor family. His father works as a migrant labourer in another state, while his mother supports the family by working as a daily wage earner. For his education, the student resided at the hostel of Lalit Mohan Adarsha High School in Balurghat.
Soon after the incident came to light, the student was admitted to the hospital, and the school authorities contacted his family in Kumarganj. Meanwhile, the school cook, Upen Barman, said that he was occupied with mid-day meal preparations during the break and only learnt about the incident later.
He remarked, "I was busy with the mid-day meal during the break. I later heard that four students had mixed something into some ‘phuchka’ and fed it to another student. As soon as the matter came to light, the teachers took the affected student to the hospital."
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