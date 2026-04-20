ETV Bharat / state

'Krushi Shatakam': Class 9 Student From Telangana Authors Book Of 108 Poems

The student, Parsha Kurma Rishika, studying at a government high school in Lingannapeta village under Gambhiraopet mandal, developed an interest in literature at a young age. “With diligence, one can become a Rishika. With a hateful mind, you will achieve nothing. Do not seek conflict in this world. Live together in harmony, sharing both joys and sorrows,” reads one of her thoughtful verses, reflecting her maturity and clarity of thought.

Encouraged by her Telugu teacher, who is also a poet, she began writing poems and refining her skills. “The faith my teacher Rajayya and my parents placed in me is what motivated me to complete this work,” Rishika said. Rajayya himself is a poet and has authored a collection titled Rachabata, which became a source of inspiration for his students.

Under his guidance, nearly 60 students from Classes 6 to 10 contributed poems and songs to a book titled Gunugupulu, which was released last month. Drawing inspiration from this initiative, Rishika spent nearly six months composing her own anthology of 108 poems, titled Krushi Shatakam.

The publication of the book was made possible with financial support from Balannagari Anandarao, who sponsored the printing of 500 copies. The book is scheduled to be formally unveiled at her school on April 20. Teachers and villagers have praised her effort, noting that her poems, written in simple and accessible language, carry meaningful messages for society.

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