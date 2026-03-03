ETV Bharat / state

Class 9 Student 'Beaten To Death' In Odisha's Mayurbhanj; 12 Arrested

The deceased, identified as Sambit Bindhani, was the only child of Rajkumar Bindhani of Bhutakabadi village under Rairangpur Rural police station. He was studying in ninth grade at the Bashingi Government High School and was staying in his maternal uncle's house in Basingi village under the Behalda police station, police said.

Rairangpur (Mayurbhanj): A Class 9 student was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of stealing a goat by the villagers of Indakholi Herogoda under Tiring police station in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, police said on Tuesday. So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with the matter, they added.

On the police complaint filed by his family, a murder case (no. 31/26) was registered, and the arrests were made following an investigation, an official of Tiring police station said.

Sambit's father, Rajkumar, said some people from Indakholi Herogoda village accused some villagers of stealing and beat up two minors, including Sambit, on Monday evening. "As both of them were critical, someone informed me about the incident over the phone. Before reaching the spot, I came to know that the police had rescued both the minors and taken them to Jharadihi Medical College. I took the duo to Rairangpur Medical College in an ambulance, where doctors declared Sambit dead," he added.

The charred motorcycle of the victim. (ETV Bharat)

Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Kumar Sahabi said villagers caught four children on charges of goat theft on Monday. "While two of them managed to escape, the remaining were beaten badly. Their motorbikes were also burnt. Police rescued the children and admitted them to the hospital, where one succumbed."

"Due to the sensitivity of the incident, it is being probed with utmost seriousness. The police arrested 12 accused from Indakholi Herogoda village on Monday night and recovered the burnt motorbikes from the spot. Another child has been shifted to Baripada Hospital in a critical condition," he added.