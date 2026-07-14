ETV Bharat / state

Many Class 9 Girls Faint At Chhattisgarh School Over Three Days, Psychologists Engaged For Counselling

Durg: Nearly eight students of a school in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district have fainted and suffered limb stiffness over three days but their medical reports came normal, prompting the administration to deploy psychologists for counselling them.

The incident occurred at Swami Atmanand Govt English Medium School in Khamharia, Bhilai, and all students are of class 9A from the day shift. No such issues were reported among students from morning shift or the staff members.

According to school principal Sunita Diwan the first incident occurred on July 9 when a student complained of dizziness. Just after she was taken to the staff room, another student began screaming loudly and shortly thereafter, three more students fell ill. Their limbs stiffened, they cried, experienced difficulty in speaking and fainted.

"Upon learning that the 108 ambulance would take time to arrive, the students were transported to Shankaracharya Medical College via auto-rickshaw, where their condition normalised after around 1.5 hours. Medical examinations did not confirm any serious physical ailment. Subsequently, on July 11, two more students suffered similar health issues. One was taken to the hospital, while the other recovered at the school itself after a short while. On Monday, two students again experienced similar distress of whom, one was found to have a sickle-cell-related issue and the other's medical report was completely normal," he said.