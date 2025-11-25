Class 9 Girl Student Dies By Suicide In School, Blames Principal For 'Inappropriate Touch'
Jashpur SSP Shashi Mohan Singh said teh accused principal as been detained and is eing questioned.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 12:14 AM IST
Jashpur: A class 9 student died by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, leaving a suicide note, which accused the principal of the school of inappropriate touch.
The incident, which occurred under the Jashpur Bagicha police station area on Monday, prompted the authorities to order a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
Police investigations revealed that she took this extreme step in the study room on the school campus. Following the incident, the Jashpur district administration and Jashpur police have intensified the investigation.
Police said they recovered a letter from the spot, and an investigation is ongoing. In her letter, the student has alleged inappropriate touch.
Jashpur SSP Shashi Mohan Singh said that, acting on information, the police and FSL team arrived at the scene. The deceased student alleged inappropriate touch. The accused principal has been detained and is being questioned. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.
According to police, the school is run by the Rural Education Committee. The committee's chairman is Ilyas Kujur, and the school's principal manages the school. The school was registered on July 1, 1986.
The investigation also revealed that a hostel was being operated illegally on the school campus. The children were kept there with the consent of their parents, but the necessary permission for operating the hostel was not obtained.
"A 9th-grade girl committed suicide in the hostel. A magisterial inquiry is underway into the entire incident. The cause of the incident will be ascertained only after the investigation," Pradeep Rathiya, SDM, Bagicha, said.
Commenting on the incident, Ajay Singh, assistant commissioner, Jashpur, said Saraswati Higher Secondary School, Govasi, offers classes from sixth to 12th. A total of 124 students, including 22 boys and 11 girls, were living in an illegally operated hostel on the school premises. "All school documents have been seized. Further action will be taken after the investigation," Singh added.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
