ETV Bharat / state

Class 9 Girl Student Dies By Suicide In School, Blames Principal For 'Inappropriate Touch'

Jashpur: A class 9 student died by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, leaving a suicide note, which accused the principal of the school of inappropriate touch.

The incident, which occurred under the Jashpur Bagicha police station area on Monday, prompted the authorities to order a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Police investigations revealed that she took this extreme step in the study room on the school campus. Following the incident, the Jashpur district administration and Jashpur police have intensified the investigation.

Police said they recovered a letter from the spot, and an investigation is ongoing. In her letter, the student has alleged inappropriate touch.

Jashpur SSP Shashi Mohan Singh said that, acting on information, the police and FSL team arrived at the scene. The deceased student alleged inappropriate touch. The accused principal has been detained and is being questioned. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.