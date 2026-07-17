ETV Bharat / state

Class 8 Student Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Dholpur; Police Probe Underway

Dholpur: A 16-year-old Class 8 student allegedly died by suicide in the Maharaj Bagh Colony area under the Bari Kotwali police station limits in Rajasthan's Dholpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul, 16, son of Ramgopal, a resident of Takrauli village in Madhya Pradesh. The incident came to light after neighbours noticed that the deceased did not come out of his room. They alerted the police.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of the Government General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Rahul had been living in a rented accommodation owned by Chandrabhan in Maharaj Bagh Colony while pursuing his studies in Bari. He studied at a local government school.

Bari police station in-charge Harveer Singh, a sub-inspector, said the student had died by suicide under suspicious circumstances. He said the post-mortem has been conducted, and police are investigating all aspects of the case to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.