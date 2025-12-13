ETV Bharat / state

Class 8 Girl Raped By Tutor's 17-Yr-Old Brother Over 4 Years In Jaipur

A case under POSCO Act has been registered at Amer police station in Jaipur ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tutor's brother, aged 17 years, over four years in Amer area of Rajasthan's Jaipur district, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother on December 9.

Amer police station officer Gautam Dotasara said based on the complaint of the victim, a student of class 8, a case was registered and investigations initiated. "The victim's medical examination has been conducted. Statements of the victim and her family members are being recorded and action will be taken against the accused," said Dotasara.