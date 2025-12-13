Class 8 Girl Raped By Tutor's 17-Yr-Old Brother Over 4 Years In Jaipur
A case has been registered under POCSO Act at Amer police station, the girl's medical examination has been done and statements recorded, an official said.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST
Jaipur: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tutor's brother, aged 17 years, over four years in Amer area of Rajasthan's Jaipur district, police said on Saturday.
The matter came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother on December 9.
Amer police station officer Gautam Dotasara said based on the complaint of the victim, a student of class 8, a case was registered and investigations initiated. "The victim's medical examination has been conducted. Statements of the victim and her family members are being recorded and action will be taken against the accused," said Dotasara.
According to police, the complainant used to attend tuition classes in a colony in Amer area. Her tutor's minor brother used to lure her to his room, where he allegedly raped her. The complainant also told police that the accused had threatened to kill her and her entire family if she told anyone. Due to fear, she remained silent for the last four years, she added.
Dotasara said after returning from her tuition classes on December 9, she started crying and on being repeatedly questioned by her family members, she finally narrated her ordeal.
The family was shocked and went to the Amer police station to lodge a complaint. Dotasara said a case was immediately registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and investigations are underway.
