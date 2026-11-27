Class 7 Student Develops Smart Glasses To Alert Drowsy Drivers, Earns State-Level Competition Entry
The innovation has been developed by Deegendra Sinha, a student of Government Middle School in Dapka village of Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST
Khairagarh: A Class 7 student from Chhattisgarh has developed a pair of smart glasses that can alert drivers when they begin to feel sleepy while driving. The device not only sounds an alarm but also sprays water on the driver's face if they fail to respond.
The innovation has been developed by Deegendra Sinha, a student of Government Middle School in Dapka village of Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district. His model secured first place at the district-level competition and second place at the divisional-level competition. It has now been selected for the state-level competition.
The inspiration for the model came from Deegendra’s personal experience when he was travelling with his family to his maternal grandmother's village when he noticed a truck driver struggling to stay awake while driving. The driver repeatedly washed his face with water in an attempt to overcome his drowsiness.
Sometime later, Deegendra learned that the same truck had met with an accident. The incident inspired him to develop a device that could alert drivers.
With guidance from his science teacher, Ajay Singh Rajput, Deegendra developed a special pair of smart glasses equipped with sensors that monitor the driver's eye movements.
Whenever the driver begins to doze off, a buzzer issues an alert three times. If the driver still fails to respond, a mechanism in the glasses sprays water onto their face to wake them up.
Deegendra's innovation was showcased at the divisional-level Children's Science Exhibition held in Durg, where it secured second place. The model had earlier won first place at the district-level competition.
Students from the school have also developed another model that sounds an alarm when a motorcyclist fails to wear a helmet.
Ajay Singh Rajput, the science teacher who guided Deegendra, said, "We asked the students to create models related to people's safety. We gave them examples such as gas leaks and forgetting to wear helmets to encourage them to apply science to everyday problems. Deegendra came up with this model, and we guided him on the use of sensors and modifications. His work is commendable, and we are further working on the mechanism that sprays water.”
The student's innovation has also received appreciation from the Education Department. District Education Officer Upendra Kumar Dewangan congratulated Deegendra and praised his efforts, expressing hope that the model could help save many lives.
"The smart glasses can certainly prove effective in significantly reducing road accidents," Dewangan said.
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