ETV Bharat / state

Class 6 Boy Returning From Tuition Dies After Lorry Hits Bicycle In Kolkata, Locals Protest

Kolkata: A 12-year-old boy was killed after a cement-laden lorry hit his bicycle while returning from his tuition near Majerhat Railway Station in south Kolkata on Friday.

The incident sparked anger among local residents who blocked roads and vandalised the lorry.

The vehicle has been seized, and the police have initiated an investigation. However, the driver of the lorry remains at large.

According to police, the victim, identified as Anmol Jha, a class 6 student, was cycling home from his private tuition when a lorry hit his bicycle from behind. Anmol fell on the road and was run over by the lorry.

The boy fell unconscious on the spot, while the lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Bystanders rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.