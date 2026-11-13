Class 6 Boy Returning From Tuition Dies After Lorry Hits Bicycle In Kolkata, Locals Protest
Anmol Jha was cycling home from his private tuition when a lorry hit him from behind near Majerhat Railway Station and ran over him.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Kolkata: A 12-year-old boy was killed after a cement-laden lorry hit his bicycle while returning from his tuition near Majerhat Railway Station in south Kolkata on Friday.
The incident sparked anger among local residents who blocked roads and vandalised the lorry.
The vehicle has been seized, and the police have initiated an investigation. However, the driver of the lorry remains at large.
According to police, the victim, identified as Anmol Jha, a class 6 student, was cycling home from his private tuition when a lorry hit his bicycle from behind. Anmol fell on the road and was run over by the lorry.
The boy fell unconscious on the spot, while the lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Bystanders rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Following the accident, local residents gathered at the site and started protesting by blocking the road and vandalising the lorry. They questioned how such a heavy commercial vehicle could enter a busy city street in broad daylight, a time when the area is crowded with students and office-goers. They also alleged traffic police negligence in the enforcement of 'no-entry' regulations.
A senior traffic department official said, "We are thoroughly investigating whether there have been any complaints regarding traffic police negligence in the area."
A large police contingent from the Taratala police station arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control after a lot of effort.
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