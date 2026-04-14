Class 5 Student Dies, Over 140 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning At Ashram School In Odisha
The 12-year-old girl was among around 60 students referred to Baripada district hospital where she succumbed on Tuesday, reports Sanjay Kumar Parida.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Rairangpur (Mayurbhanj): A class 5 student died on Tuesday while over 140 others others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated food at an ashram school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.
It is understood that Rupali Beshra, a 12-year-old girl from Lunchati village in Rasgobindpur tehsil enrolled at the Kakabandh Ashram Vidyalaya succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Baripada district hospital where she was admitted on Monday.
Rupali along with over 60 other students were referred to the hospital for specialised treatment from Rasgobindpur CHC where about 146 students were taken ill for dehydration on Sunday after allegedly consuming contaminated food at the ashram school.
Rupali, who was in critical condition, was kept in the ICU of the district hospital but succumbed today. Soon after her death, the agitated relatives gheraod the school in protest.
Amid the strong protest, authorities have suspended the school headmaster in connection with the case. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and announced a compensation for the deceased.
The CM has announced an assistance of Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of the deceased student. Similarly, the district administration has also provided financial assistance to the family of the deceased.
"On learning about the loss of life of Rupali Beshra (father – Durga Beshra) of Rasgobindpur Tehsil, Mayurbhanj District, Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has expressed deep grief and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. He has also announced an assistance of ₹ 3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of the deceased," the Chief Minister's Office wrote in a post on X.
ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ରାସଗୋବିନ୍ଦପୁର ତହସିଲର ରୂପାଲି ବେଶ୍ରା (ପିତା – ଦୁର୍ଗା ବେଶ୍ରା) ଙ୍କର ପ୍ରାଣହାନି ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @MohanMOdisha ଗଭୀର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏଥିସହ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ନିକଟତମ ଆତ୍ମୀୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରିଲିଫ ପାଣ୍ଠି…— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 14, 2026
Similarly, the SC/ST department of the government has arranged to provide Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh through the Red Cross, said District Magistrate Hemkant Soya. The body will be handed over to the family after autopsy.
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