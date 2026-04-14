ETV Bharat / state

Class 5 Student Dies, Over 140 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning At Ashram School In Odisha

Rairangpur (Mayurbhanj): A class 5 student died on Tuesday while over 140 others others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated food at an ashram school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

It is understood that Rupali Beshra, a 12-year-old girl from Lunchati village in Rasgobindpur tehsil enrolled at the Kakabandh Ashram Vidyalaya succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Baripada district hospital where she was admitted on Monday.

Rupali along with over 60 other students were referred to the hospital for specialised treatment from Rasgobindpur CHC where about 146 students were taken ill for dehydration on Sunday after allegedly consuming contaminated food at the ashram school.

Rupali, who was in critical condition, was kept in the ICU of the district hospital but succumbed today. Soon after her death, the agitated relatives gheraod the school in protest.