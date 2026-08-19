Class 5 Boy Strangled, Body Hanged From Tree In Malda After Witnessing A Group Stealing Goats
Fahim Sheikh was the only child of his parents. Police have detained one suspect, who is undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Malda: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death and his body was hanged from a tree to pass it off as suicide after he reportedly spotted local youths stealing goats in West Bengal's Malda district. Following discovery of the body, engaged villagers caught one of the suspects and beat him up, leaving him severely injured.
The incident took place in Chamagram Baganpara area of Sujapur Gram Panchayat under Kaliachak Block-1 on Tuesday. The body will be sent for postmortem on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased, identified as Fahim Sheikh, a class 5 student, was the only child of his parents, Hajikul Sheikh, a small-scale trader, and Tanuja Khatun, a homemaker.
The Kaliachak police have launched an investigation after the deceased's family lodged a written complaint. One suspect, identified as Jasim Sheikh, has been detained and is currently undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College, police said. Search is underway for the remaining absconding suspects, they added.
According to Fahim's family, he was at home when he received a call and subsequently left. Shortly after, locals discovered his body hanging from a litchi tree located 150 metres away from his home. As news of the incident spread, a crowd gathered at the orchard. Locals alleged that a group of youths from the area was stealing goats and Fahim had witnessed the act. He reportedly threatened to expose them, prompting the youths to strangle him to death.
To cover up the murder, they allegedly hanged him from a litchi tree. Upon learning this, villagers caught Jasim Sheikh and subjected him to a mob beating.
Upon information, a team from Kaliachak police station rushed to the scene. Police rescued Jashim from the agitated villagers and took him to the local Silampur Rural Hospital but doctors referred him to Malda Medical College. Medical staff at the hospital said that Jashim’s condition was critical.
Tanuja Khatun, Fahim's mother said, "It was around 1 pm, my son had just finished his meal and was scrolling his mobile phone when he received a call. I asked him who the caller was but he didn't answer. It was raining heavily so I asked him not to go outside and went to take a bath. However, he left home and less than 30 minutes later, neighbours told me that he was hanging from a tree. I have heard there were four or five of them who killed my son. He was our only child. I want the culprits to be hanged to death."
Fahim's uncle, Sayem Sheikh, said he had gone to sleep after having lunch with Fahim's father. "This is a clear case of murder and not suicide. The family has no enmity with anyone. None of us are able to understand what exactly happened with him," Sayem said.
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