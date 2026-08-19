ETV Bharat / state

Class 5 Boy Strangled, Body Hanged From Tree In Malda After Witnessing A Group Stealing Goats

Malda: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death and his body was hanged from a tree to pass it off as suicide after he reportedly spotted local youths stealing goats in West Bengal's Malda district. Following discovery of the body, engaged villagers caught one of the suspects and beat him up, leaving him severely injured.

The incident took place in Chamagram Baganpara area of ​​Sujapur Gram Panchayat under Kaliachak Block-1 on Tuesday. The body will be sent for postmortem on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Fahim Sheikh, a class 5 student, was the only child of his parents, Hajikul Sheikh, a small-scale trader, and Tanuja Khatun, a homemaker.

The Kaliachak police have launched an investigation after the deceased's family lodged a written complaint. One suspect, identified as Jasim Sheikh, has been detained and is currently undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College, police said. Search is underway for the remaining absconding suspects, they added.

According to Fahim's family, he was at home when he received a call and subsequently left. Shortly after, locals discovered his body hanging from a litchi tree located 150 metres away from his home. As news of the incident spread, a crowd gathered at the orchard. Locals alleged that a group of youths from the area was stealing goats and Fahim had witnessed the act. He reportedly threatened to expose them, prompting the youths to strangle him to death.