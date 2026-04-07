Liquor Hidden In Begusarai Government School Toilet; 11-Year-Old Falls Ill After Consuming Alcohol Amid Bihar Hooch Tragedy
Alarmed by Class 4 student's behaviour, family members questioned his friends, who revealed that liquor bottles were hidden near a toilet inside the school premises.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Begusarai: In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns over the enforcement of prohibition laws in Bihar, liquor was recovered from the toilet of a government school in Begusarai after an 11-year-old student allegedly consumed alcohol and fell ill.
The incident comes even as Bihar grapples with hooch tragedy in Motihari, where at least 11 people died three days ago after consuming spurious liquor, intensifying scrutiny on illegal liquor networks in the state.
According to officials, the matter came to light when the Class 4 student returned home in an inebriated condition. Alarmed by his behaviour and the smell of alcohol, family members questioned his friends, who revealed that liquor bottles were hidden near a locked toilet inside the school premises.
The child's condition deteriorated soon after, and he reportedly fainted. He was rushed for medical treatment and is now stated to be stable. Following the complaint, parents and locals reached the school and informed the headmaster. A subsequent inspection of a dilapidated toilet block led to the discovery of several cartons of liquor concealed inside.
Police were immediately alerted, and a team from the Bachwara police station reached the spot. Officials confirmed that a significant quantity of foreign liquor was seized from the location. The school headmaster said the administration had no prior knowledge of the illegal storage. "We were informed by the child's family. On checking the abandoned toilet area, we found boxes of liquor hidden there. The police were called immediately," he said.
Locals claimed that around 25 cartons of liquor were recovered during the raid, though police are yet to confirm the exact quantity. An investigation has been launched to identify those involved in using the school premises for illegal storage.
Station House Officer Parendra Kumar stated that a further probe is underway, and efforts are on to trace the smugglers behind the racket.
The incident has triggered outrage among parents and residents, who questioned how a school - considered a safe space for children - was used to store illicit liquor. Bihar has been under a strict prohibition regime since 2016 under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
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