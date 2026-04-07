ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Hidden In Begusarai Government School Toilet; 11-Year-Old Falls Ill After Consuming Alcohol Amid Bihar Hooch Tragedy

Begusarai: In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns over the enforcement of prohibition laws in Bihar, liquor was recovered from the toilet of a government school in Begusarai after an 11-year-old student allegedly consumed alcohol and fell ill.

The incident comes even as Bihar grapples with hooch tragedy in Motihari, where at least 11 people died three days ago after consuming spurious liquor, intensifying scrutiny on illegal liquor networks in the state.

According to officials, the matter came to light when the Class 4 student returned home in an inebriated condition. Alarmed by his behaviour and the smell of alcohol, family members questioned his friends, who revealed that liquor bottles were hidden near a locked toilet inside the school premises.

The child's condition deteriorated soon after, and he reportedly fainted. He was rushed for medical treatment and is now stated to be stable. Following the complaint, parents and locals reached the school and informed the headmaster. A subsequent inspection of a dilapidated toilet block led to the discovery of several cartons of liquor concealed inside.