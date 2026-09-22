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Class 2 Student Dies During Ganesh Immersion Procession As Loud Music Was Being Played In Balrampur

During the procession, Vaishnavi collapsed and became unconscious while sitting on her seat. Reports Salim Siddhique

Class 2 Student Dies During Ganesh Immersion Procession In Balrampur
File photo of the deceased Vaishnavi Mishra (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Balrampur: A Class 2 student died after collapsing inside her classroom while a Ganesh immersion procession with loud DJ music was passing near her school in Balrampur. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the child collapsing several times while seated in her classroom.

According to officials, Vaishnavi Mishra, a Class 2 student at a private school in Balrampur town, was attending class when a Ganesh idol immersion procession with loud DJ music passed by the school. During the procession, Vaishnavi reportedly collapsed and became unconscious while sitting on her seat.

After noticing the student was unconscious, teachers rushed her to a hospital. Doctors later declared her dead. The CCTV footage shows the girl appearing to lose consciousness three times while sitting on her seat. Several social, political, and religious organisations have demanded restrictions on the use of DJs during processions.

While the Supreme Court has issued guidelines governing the use of loudspeakers and other sound equipment, residents have alleged that the prescribed norms are often not effectively enforced, particularly during religious processions.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student's death is underway. Balrampur City Circle Officer Abhishek Singh said police had received information about the girl's death. He added that no complaint had yet been submitted by the family and that the matter was being investigated.

Dr Giridhar Chouhan, who is attached to the District Memorial Hospital, Balrampur, told reporters that the girl could have died due to a heart attack because loud noise can affect a person and cause a heart attack.

Read More:

  1. Karnataka: 9 Dead, 20 Injured As Truck Ploughs Into Ganesha Procession
  2. 3 Killed, 22 Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Ganesh Idol Procession In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur
  3. Tension Prevails in Mangaluru After Stone Pelting Incidents on Two Places of Worship

TAGGED:

MINOR DIED
LOUD MUSIC
GANESH VISARJAN
NOISE REGULATIONS
NOICE POLLUTION

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