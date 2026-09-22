ETV Bharat / state

Class 2 Student Dies During Ganesh Immersion Procession As Loud Music Was Being Played In Balrampur

Balrampur: A Class 2 student died after collapsing inside her classroom while a Ganesh immersion procession with loud DJ music was passing near her school in Balrampur. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the child collapsing several times while seated in her classroom.

According to officials, Vaishnavi Mishra, a Class 2 student at a private school in Balrampur town, was attending class when a Ganesh idol immersion procession with loud DJ music passed by the school. During the procession, Vaishnavi reportedly collapsed and became unconscious while sitting on her seat.

After noticing the student was unconscious, teachers rushed her to a hospital. Doctors later declared her dead. The CCTV footage shows the girl appearing to lose consciousness three times while sitting on her seat. Several social, political, and religious organisations have demanded restrictions on the use of DJs during processions.