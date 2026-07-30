ETV Bharat / state

Class 2 Girl Found Dead In Fountain Near School In Bhubaneswar

The fountain is filled with four to five-feet rainwater ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: A seven-year-old girl, who left her school campus unnoticed during sports break, was later found dead in a waterlogged fountain in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, police said.

Preliminary probe revealed she died by drowning. Her parents have blamed the school authorities for the incident. Shahidnagar Police said an investigation is underway.

The girl, Shreyanshi Singh, was a class 2 student of Demonstration Multipurpose (DM) School in Acharya Bihar. She resided in unit 9 and was mentally challenged.

According to police, Shreyanshi had gone to school but was found missing during the sports break. Her parents lodged a kidnapping complaint at Shahidnagar police station following which, a search was launched and her body was recovered from a fountain on the Reserve Police Line campus, located near the school in the evening.