Class 2 Girl Found Dead In Fountain Near School In Bhubaneswar
CCTV footage reveals Shreyanshi Singh left school before the closing time and went towards the children's park, reports Satyajit Raut
Published : July 30, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A seven-year-old girl, who left her school campus unnoticed during sports break, was later found dead in a waterlogged fountain in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, police said.
Preliminary probe revealed she died by drowning. Her parents have blamed the school authorities for the incident. Shahidnagar Police said an investigation is underway.
The girl, Shreyanshi Singh, was a class 2 student of Demonstration Multipurpose (DM) School in Acharya Bihar. She resided in unit 9 and was mentally challenged.
According to police, Shreyanshi had gone to school but was found missing during the sports break. Her parents lodged a kidnapping complaint at Shahidnagar police station following which, a search was launched and her body was recovered from a fountain on the Reserve Police Line campus, located near the school in the evening.
Police suspect she went to meet her uncle, who is a constable in the police lines.
"Initial investigation has revealed that Shreyanshi died due to drowning in the fountain, which was filled with four to five-feet rainwater but the exact cause of death will be known after autopsy," an official of Shahidnagar police station said.
Police said the girl went missing from the school at around 1:20 pm and they received the information at around 4:30 pm. "A team from Shahidnagar police station immediately reached the spot and started a search operation. All PCRs vans were alerted and CCTV footages from the school and surrounding areas were examined," the official said.
The CCTV footages showed the girl left the school campus before the closing time and went towards the Police Lines Children's Park. While searching the area, her body was found inside an open water fountain, police said.
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