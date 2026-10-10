ETV Bharat / state

​Class 12 Student In Himachal Develops Smart Bridge Model To Curb Accidents During Floods ​

​Hamirpur: A Class 12 student in Hamirpur district has developed an innovative bridge construction model to prevent accidents in the event of floods. The model works by alerting drivers about the rise in the water level on the bridge through sensors to take preventive measures to avoid mishaps.

Class 12 student Bhargavi Thakur makes smart bridge model in Hamirpur. (ETV Bharat)

The model works with barriers installed at both ends of the bridge automatically closing as soon as the water level reaches a danger mark. As the water level crosses a danger mark a hooter sounds and a red light flashes to alert drivers.

It features an automatic barrier system connected to sensors at both ends of the bridge. As soon as the water level reaches the danger limit, the sensors activate and signal the barriers on both sides to close.

The mechanism would ensure that vehicular traffic is halted if a bridge sustains damage and alert people in time to minimise the risk of loss of life and property. The model was presented at the Children's Science Congress held in the Sujanpur block.

The bridge model could prove to be beneficial when water level in rivers and streams rises suddenly during the rainy season.