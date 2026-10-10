Class 12 Student In Himachal Develops Smart Bridge Model To Curb Accidents During Floods
The model works with barriers installed at both ends of the bridge that close automatically as the water level reaches a danger mark.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Hamirpur: A Class 12 student in Hamirpur district has developed an innovative bridge construction model to prevent accidents in the event of floods. The model works by alerting drivers about the rise in the water level on the bridge through sensors to take preventive measures to avoid mishaps.
Bhargavi Thakur, a student at Government Senior Secondary School, Uhal, has conceptualised a “Safe and Smart Bridge” system.
The model works with barriers installed at both ends of the bridge automatically closing as soon as the water level reaches a danger mark. As the water level crosses a danger mark a hooter sounds and a red light flashes to alert drivers.
It features an automatic barrier system connected to sensors at both ends of the bridge. As soon as the water level reaches the danger limit, the sensors activate and signal the barriers on both sides to close.
The mechanism would ensure that vehicular traffic is halted if a bridge sustains damage and alert people in time to minimise the risk of loss of life and property. The model was presented at the Children's Science Congress held in the Sujanpur block.
The bridge model could prove to be beneficial when water level in rivers and streams rises suddenly during the rainy season.
Bhargavi developed this model to address the issue of risk to the lives of people who try to cross the bridges in haste when the water accumulates on them.
Simultaneously, a hooter sounds and a red light flashes. This alerts drivers about the danger through both sound and light, allowing them to stop before entering the bridge.
Bhargavi said that the natural disasters and incidents of bridge damage witnessed in Himachal Pradesh over the past few years inspired her to work on this project.
During the monsoon season, water flow often surges suddenly, often leaving people unaware of the severity of the danger. Following its presentation at the Children's Science Congress held in the Sujanpur block, this model has been selected for the district-level Children's Science Congress.
"A student from a school in the remote Uhal area of Hamirpur district has presented a useful idea. Bhargavi will now showcase her model at the district-level Children's Science Congress. Her initiative is being appreciated at the local level as well. Her effort demonstrates that students can make significant contributions toward solving real-world societal problems through science and technology," said Rajesh Gautam, District Science Supervisor, Hamirpur.
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