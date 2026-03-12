ETV Bharat / state

Class 12 Student Found Dead in Thoothukudi Forest; Rape and Murder Suspected

Thoothukudi: A Class 12 student from Vedanatham village near Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu was found dead in a forest area under suspicious circumstances. The girl had injuries on her body, and police suspect that the teenager may have been sexually assaulted and murdered.

The girl was studying at a government higher secondary school in the Vedanatham area near Vilathikulam. According to reports, she left her home at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday to go to a nearby forest area to relieve herself. However, when she did not return home for a long time, her father went to the Kulathur police station to file a complaint.

Since the complaint involved a female student, the complaint was filed at the Vilathikulam All Women Police Station on the morning of March 11. The police sent the body to the Thoothukudi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Five special teams have been formed to trace and arrest those involved in the incident. Intensive search operations are currently underway. The Superintendent of Police, Madhan P, also visited the village and conducted a door-to-door inquiry as part of the investigation.