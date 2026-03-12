Class 12 Student Found Dead in Thoothukudi Forest; Rape and Murder Suspected
Published : March 12, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Thoothukudi: A Class 12 student from Vedanatham village near Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu was found dead in a forest area under suspicious circumstances. The girl had injuries on her body, and police suspect that the teenager may have been sexually assaulted and murdered.
The girl was studying at a government higher secondary school in the Vedanatham area near Vilathikulam. According to reports, she left her home at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday to go to a nearby forest area to relieve herself. However, when she did not return home for a long time, her father went to the Kulathur police station to file a complaint.
Since the complaint involved a female student, the complaint was filed at the Vilathikulam All Women Police Station on the morning of March 11. The police sent the body to the Thoothukudi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Five special teams have been formed to trace and arrest those involved in the incident. Intensive search operations are currently underway. The Superintendent of Police, Madhan P, also visited the village and conducted a door-to-door inquiry as part of the investigation.
The student’s mother alleged negligence on the part of the police. “This tragic incident would not have happened if the police had conducted a proper search operation when we first filed the complaint. My daughter died due to the negligence of the police,” she said.
The student’s relative, Vellaisamy, said, “When we went to file a complaint, the police used abusive language. The police did not even find the body. We found it ourselves. Only after that did the police arrive. Strict action should be taken in this matter according to the law.”
The student’s aunt, Subbulakshmi, said, “We searched the forest in the morning but found nothing. When we went to search again in the afternoon, the body was found there. Strict action should be taken against the culprits involved in this incident,” she said.
When asked about the incident, police said, “The investigation is underway, and further details will be revealed later.” The victim’s family has said they will not accept the body of the student until the culprits involved in the incident are arrested.
