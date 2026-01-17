Class 12 Girl Student Dies After Falling From 2nd Floor Of School Building In Rajasthan
Police said that the death looked suspicious in preliminary investigation adding post-mortem report will ascertain the cause of death.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: In a tragic incident reported from Rajasthan, a class 12 girl student died after falling from the second floor of the school building in Sri Ganganagar on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Ramandeep Kaur,18, daughter of Vijaykumar, a resident of Purani Abadi near Tower Road.
According to reports, Kaur had come to school on Friday to take a practical exam in Biology. It is said that she was already unwell, but her mother and brother brought her to school because of the practical exam. It is learnt that girl's mother and brother were waiting for her outside the examination lab. After the practical exam was over, as they were leaving with Kaur, she suddenly fell from the second floor of the school building into the hall below.
The student was then taken to a nearby private hospital in a school bus in a critical condition. After receiving primary treatment there, she was referred to the district hospital due to her condition where doctors declared her dead after examination.
Upon receiving the information, the acting station house officer of Kotwali police station, Rameshwar Lal Bishnoi, reached the hospital and later visited the school to inspect the scene. Bishnoi stated that while it appears to be an accident at first glance, the circumstances are “somewhat suspicious”.
He said that an investigation is being conducted from all angles and necessary evidence has been collected from the scene. The police officer said that the exact cause of the student's death will be revealed only after the post-mortem report is received.
Read More: