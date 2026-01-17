ETV Bharat / state

Class 12 Girl Student Dies After Falling From 2nd Floor Of School Building In Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar: In a tragic incident reported from Rajasthan, a class 12 girl student died after falling from the second floor of the school building in Sri Ganganagar on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramandeep Kaur,18, daughter of Vijaykumar, a resident of Purani Abadi near Tower Road.

According to reports, Kaur had come to school on Friday to take a practical exam in Biology. It is said that she was already unwell, but her mother and brother brought her to school because of the practical exam. It is learnt that girl's mother and brother were waiting for her outside the examination lab. After the practical exam was over, as they were leaving with Kaur, she suddenly fell from the second floor of the school building into the hall below.