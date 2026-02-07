ETV Bharat / state

Class 11 Student Kills Himself In Kota, Two Schoolboys Injured In Separate Attack

Kota: Two separate incidents involving students have been reported from the Kota district. In one case, a Class 11 student allegedly died by suicide, while in another incident, two school students were injured in a violent attack outside their school.

According to police, information was received at the Udyog Nagar police station about a body found near a railway track. When police reached the spot, it was confirmed that the deceased was a Class 11 student and a resident of Govind Nagar. The student’s family members arrived at the scene shortly after.

Udyog Nagar police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said the student had returned home from school and left again about 20 minutes later. “It is suspected that he left the house following an argument at home. However, the exact reason behind the suicide is not yet known. We will speak to the family members, and the facts will become clear after the investigation,” he said. The body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family.