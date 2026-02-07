Class 11 Student Kills Himself In Kota, Two Schoolboys Injured In Separate Attack
Published : February 7, 2026 at 11:11 PM IST
Kota: Two separate incidents involving students have been reported from the Kota district. In one case, a Class 11 student allegedly died by suicide, while in another incident, two school students were injured in a violent attack outside their school.
According to police, information was received at the Udyog Nagar police station about a body found near a railway track. When police reached the spot, it was confirmed that the deceased was a Class 11 student and a resident of Govind Nagar. The student’s family members arrived at the scene shortly after.
Udyog Nagar police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said the student had returned home from school and left again about 20 minutes later. “It is suspected that he left the house following an argument at home. However, the exact reason behind the suicide is not yet known. We will speak to the family members, and the facts will become clear after the investigation,” he said. The body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family.
In a separate incident, two school students were attacked outside a school in the Chechat police station area of the district. Chechat SHO Surendra Singh Godara said the incident occurred around 2 pm, when a farewell ceremony was being held at the school. As students were leaving the school premises, a boy named Sachin, who was already present outside, allegedly attacked the two students.
One student suffered a chest injury caused by a sharp weapon, while the other was punched on the nose. Both injured students were taken to the hospital, where one was discharged after treatment, while the other was referred to Jhalawar for further medical care.
Police said preliminary investigation suggests the attack was carried out following an old rivalry or an argument. The injured students are aged 17 and 19 years, while the accused, Sachin, who runs a tyre puncture shop in Chechat, is also a local resident. Medical examinations of both students have been conducted, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
