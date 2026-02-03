ETV Bharat / state

Class 10 Student Tries To Die By Suicide In Ajmer, Family Alleges Harassment By Private School Teachers

Ajmer: A Class 10 student of a private school in Ajmer allegedly tried to die by suicide. The alleged suicide has prompted serious allegations against school authorities by her family. The girl has been admitted to the ICU of JLN Hospital, where her condition is reported to be critical.

According to the family, a handwritten note left by the student was recovered before the attempt. In the note, she allegedly accused her school teachers of harassment. The student’s mother has blamed the school staff for putting her daughter under severe mental stress and said she would file a police complaint in the matter.

The mother said that on Tuesday, the school sent a notice on a WhatsApp group stating that the student’s admit card would not be issued due to low attendance. At the time, the girl read the notice while her mother was working in a nearby field. When the student’s brother returned home later, he found her unconscious.

The family alleges that the student had been under constant pressure due to the school’s behaviour. “Because of the teachers’ conduct, my daughter slipped into stress and was pushed to take this extreme step,” the mother claimed.

In the note written before the attempt, the student reportedly made serious allegations against her teachers, accusing them of harassment and deliberately marking her attendance short. She also alleged that her future was being ruined due to attendance issues. The note also included an apology to her mother and brother.