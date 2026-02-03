Class 10 Student Tries To Die By Suicide In Ajmer, Family Alleges Harassment By Private School Teachers
According to the family, a handwritten note left by the student was recovered before the attempt.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Ajmer: A Class 10 student of a private school in Ajmer allegedly tried to die by suicide. The alleged suicide has prompted serious allegations against school authorities by her family. The girl has been admitted to the ICU of JLN Hospital, where her condition is reported to be critical.
According to the family, a handwritten note left by the student was recovered before the attempt. In the note, she allegedly accused her school teachers of harassment. The student’s mother has blamed the school staff for putting her daughter under severe mental stress and said she would file a police complaint in the matter.
The mother said that on Tuesday, the school sent a notice on a WhatsApp group stating that the student’s admit card would not be issued due to low attendance. At the time, the girl read the notice while her mother was working in a nearby field. When the student’s brother returned home later, he found her unconscious.
The family alleges that the student had been under constant pressure due to the school’s behaviour. “Because of the teachers’ conduct, my daughter slipped into stress and was pushed to take this extreme step,” the mother claimed.
In the note written before the attempt, the student reportedly made serious allegations against her teachers, accusing them of harassment and deliberately marking her attendance short. She also alleged that her future was being ruined due to attendance issues. The note also included an apology to her mother and brother.
The student’s mother said the incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, when the girl was alone at home. The mother and her son were working in the fields. When the elder son returned home, he raised an alarm after seeing his sister’s condition, following which other family members rushed in.
She further said that after the pre-board examinations in January, a parent-teacher meeting was held, during which a teacher informed her that the student’s attendance was 60 per cent. However, four to five days later, the school allegedly cited 50 per cent attendance and refused to issue the admit card.
The family claimed they had been visiting the school frequently for the past four to five days seeking the admit card. Police officials said they are yet to receive a formal complaint, and further action will be taken after an inquiry.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
