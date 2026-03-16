ETV Bharat / state

Class 10 Student Stabbed By Four Minors After Altercation Over Dance Competition In Gujarat; Misses Board Exam

Surat: A minor altercation over a dance competition during the annual day celebrations at a prominent school here took a violent turn after four minors stabbed a class 10 student leaving him grievously injured. The injured student was unable to participate in his board examinations, leading to concerns that his entire academic year may now be ruined.

The incident is believed to have taken place on March 14 outside the premises of Galaxy Army International School located in the city's Pandesara area.

It is understood that the victim had a verbal spat with a classmate while dancing during the annual day. When the student left the school premises after the event concluded, he was intercepted on the way by four other minors. The attackers taunted him and reportedly told him, "You seem to be full of bravado; come on, show us now just how tough you really are," and engaged him in a heated argument. During this exchange, one of the minors drew a knife—which he had previously ordered online—and attacked the student.

ACP V.R. Malhotra stated that two of the four minors involved are students of the same school, while the other two attend a different school within the Pandesara area. According to the ACP, the main attacker (a minor) had ordered the knife online just six months prior.