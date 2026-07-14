ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Class 10 Student Beaten to Death In Karnal, Hunt On for Assailants

Karnal: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths in Haryana's Karnal district while returning home after collecting prasad from a local temple.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused as they are probing whether the attack was linked to an earlier dispute.

The victim, identified as Prateek, the only son of his family, had gone to a Hanuman temple in Dhaulgarh village to collect prasad. While returning home, he was allegedly intercepted near agricultural fields by a group of youths who attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

According to family members and eyewitnesses, four to five youths arrived on motorcycles without registration plates and appeared to be waiting for the teenager. They allegedly struck him repeatedly, targeting his head, before leaving him critically injured. The attackers reportedly threw him into a nearby pit before fleeing.

Prateek's family rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The killing has triggered outrage and grief in the village. The victim's grandfather, Dalle, said Prateek had an altercation with some youths around three months ago over a girl, followed by a heated exchange over the phone. The family had attempted to resolve the dispute through relatives and believed the matter had been settled.

"We never imagined that a minor dispute would end in such a brutal killing. We only want the culprits to be arrested and brought to justice," Dalle said.