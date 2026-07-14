Haryana: Class 10 Student Beaten to Death In Karnal, Hunt On for Assailants
Victim suffered fatal injuries in assault with sticks and sharp weapons; police examine possible rivalry involving schoolmates.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Karnal: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths in Haryana's Karnal district while returning home after collecting prasad from a local temple.
Police have launched a manhunt for the accused as they are probing whether the attack was linked to an earlier dispute.
The victim, identified as Prateek, the only son of his family, had gone to a Hanuman temple in Dhaulgarh village to collect prasad. While returning home, he was allegedly intercepted near agricultural fields by a group of youths who attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons.
According to family members and eyewitnesses, four to five youths arrived on motorcycles without registration plates and appeared to be waiting for the teenager. They allegedly struck him repeatedly, targeting his head, before leaving him critically injured. The attackers reportedly threw him into a nearby pit before fleeing.
Prateek's family rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The killing has triggered outrage and grief in the village. The victim's grandfather, Dalle, said Prateek had an altercation with some youths around three months ago over a girl, followed by a heated exchange over the phone. The family had attempted to resolve the dispute through relatives and believed the matter had been settled.
"We never imagined that a minor dispute would end in such a brutal killing. We only want the culprits to be arrested and brought to justice," Dalle said.
Family members alleged that the suspected attackers were students of the same school as Prateek.
Village resident Dharmpal said he witnessed the attack and saw several youths with covered faces waiting near the road. "The attackers stopped Prateek and repeatedly assaulted him with sticks. He kept asking what his mistake was," Dharmpal said.
Following the incident, teams from the Sadar Police Station and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the scene. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.
Sadar Police Station incharge Tarsem Chand said multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. "We have collected evidence from the crime scene and are investigating every possible angle. The exact motive will become clear after the investigation and the post-mortem findings," Chand said.
Police said raids are underway at several locations.
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