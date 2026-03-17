Class 10 Student Allegedly Gang-Raped In Roorkee, Four Accused Booked
Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the four named accused and a probe has been initiated.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
Roorkee: A Class 10 student was allegedly gang-raped in Roorkee, in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, by four youths, officials said on Tuesday. The victim, a minor girl studying in Class 10 and residing in a village under the Manglaur Kotwali area, was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in the Bhagwanpur police station limits. The victim’s family submitted a complaint to the police.
Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the four named accused and a probe has been initiated.
Bhagwanpur Station House Officer Rajeev Rauthan said the victim, aged around 17, was allegedly lured by a boy from her village, who then sexually assaulted her. He was later joined by three of his associates, who also allegedly raped the minor.
“Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the four accused and an investigation has been initiated. The victim will be sent for medical examination,” Rauthan said.
He added that among the accused, one is a resident of Manglaur and another is from Uttar Pradesh, while the remaining two are residents of the victim’s village. “At present, a detailed investigation into the entire matter is underway. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe,” said Rajeev Rauthan, Station House Officer, Bhagwanpur.
Earlier in February this year, a 20-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Laksar village. The police registered a case under the Pocso Act. Disturbed by the incident, the girl allegedly tried to kill herself by consuming a household sanitation chemical.
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