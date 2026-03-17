ETV Bharat / state

Class 10 Student Allegedly Gang-Raped In Roorkee, Four Accused Booked

Roorkee: A Class 10 student was allegedly gang-raped in Roorkee, in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, by four youths, officials said on Tuesday. The victim, a minor girl studying in Class 10 and residing in a village under the Manglaur Kotwali area, was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in the Bhagwanpur police station limits. The victim’s family submitted a complaint to the police.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the four named accused and a probe has been initiated.

Bhagwanpur Station House Officer Rajeev Rauthan said the victim, aged around 17, was allegedly lured by a boy from her village, who then sexually assaulted her. He was later joined by three of his associates, who also allegedly raped the minor.