ETV Bharat / state

Class 1 Student Collapses On School Premises, Dies On Way To Hospital

Shivamogga: A Class 1 student died on June 13 after collapsing on the school grounds at Halasasi Government School in Sagar taluk of the district. The boy was identified as Trilok Jain, age six. Trilok was preparing to go home after school in the evening when he suddenly collapsed. School teachers immediately took him to a nearby private clinic. Since there was no doctor at the clinic, they decided to take him to a hospital in Kundapur in the Udupi district for treatment. But Trilok died on the way.

School staff sprinkled water on his face, and he woke up. He said he needed to go to the restroom, and his friends escorted him there. "But when he did not come out of the toilet for a long time, we went to check. He was lying inside the toilet, exhausted. We took him to the local clinic, but no doctor was there. Then we called an ambulance. But it did not arrive in time. Later, we were taking him to Kundapur in another vehicle. But Trilok died on the way. When we inquired with his parents, they revealed that he had been suffering from heart-related problems since the beginning," the teacher said.

Son of Gautam Jain and Shilpa, residents of Kodanavalli, a village adjacent to Halasasi, Trilok joined the school on June 1. His mother, Shilpa, has been a guest teacher at the Halasasi school for the past 8 years. The sudden death of the little boy has plunged not only the parents but also the entire village into grief.