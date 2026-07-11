ETV Bharat / state

Class 1 Boy 'Sexually Assaulted' By School Staff Member In Bengal; Accused Arrested: Police

Midnapore: West Bengal Police have arrested a temporary staff member of a private school in Midnapore on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 1 male student during school hours.

Officials said that the incident came to the fore after the victim’s family lodged a formal complaint at the Kotwali Police Station. “The family had initially brought the incident verbally to the notice of school authorities, who confined the accused until police arrived,” they said.

According to the boy’s mother, the alleged abuse happened shortly after school ended at 12:10 p.m. “My son told me that the staff member took him to the restroom, asked him to kneel with his mouth open, and then assaulted him,” she told the police.

“We want exemplary punishment for the accused. When such an incident happens to a young male child, where is our safety?” she asked.