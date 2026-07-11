Class 1 Boy 'Sexually Assaulted' By School Staff Member In Bengal; Accused Arrested: Police
West Bengal police arrested a temporary school staff member in Midnapore for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 1 boy during school hours; investigation ongoing.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Midnapore: West Bengal Police have arrested a temporary staff member of a private school in Midnapore on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 1 male student during school hours.
Officials said that the incident came to the fore after the victim’s family lodged a formal complaint at the Kotwali Police Station. “The family had initially brought the incident verbally to the notice of school authorities, who confined the accused until police arrived,” they said.
According to the boy’s mother, the alleged abuse happened shortly after school ended at 12:10 p.m. “My son told me that the staff member took him to the restroom, asked him to kneel with his mouth open, and then assaulted him,” she told the police.
“We want exemplary punishment for the accused. When such an incident happens to a young male child, where is our safety?” she asked.
Police said the accused, who worked as a sweeper through an external agency for about eight to nine months, was immediately detained by the school after the verbal complaint. “School officials had requested a written complaint from the family before taking further action, but the family went directly to the police station,” they said.
Kotwali police confirmed the accused’s arrest and said an investigation is ongoing. “CCTV footage from the school has been secured. We will seek custody of the accused at court soon,” said an officer.
Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh also visited the school on Saturday and said the social crimes had increased. “Police and schools are now more active in responding to such incidents,” he said.
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