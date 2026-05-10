ETV Bharat / state

Clashes Erupt In Andhra's Kadapa Over Junction Renaming, Section 144 Imposed

Kadapa: Prohibitory orders were clamped here following an agitation and stone pelting at Almas Pet junction over naming of a centre, police said on Sunday. According to police, members of a community wanted the junction to be named after ruler of the erstwhile Mysore Kingdom, Tipu Sultan, while another section demanded that it be named after Lord Hanuman, triggering unrest in the area.

“Tension prevailed near Almas Pet junction following clashes over junction renaming issue, following which Section 144 was imposed and security was intensified to prevent any disturbance to law and order,” a police official told PTI. On Saturday, stone pelting and protests broke out between two groups, which were dispersed by police using mild force and other measures.

The dispute had surfaced intermittently over the past 12 years. Several people allegedly involved in the violence have been identified and they are likely to be arrested soon, said the official.

Kadapa District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri and Superintendent of Police (SP) Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, in a joint press conference on Saturday, termed the clashes "unfortunate" and said anti-social and malicious elements allegedly attempted to disturb communal harmony in the town.