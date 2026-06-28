ETV Bharat / state

Clashes Between YSRCP Leaders & Farmers In Amaravati: Three Cases Lodged

Police have also registered a case against TDP leaders on a complaint by YSRCP leader Narayana Murthy for damaging cars. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The police on Sunday registered three cases in connection with clashes between YSRCP leaders and farmers in Andhra Pradesh's capital region, Amaravati, a day earlier. Based on a complaint by Penumaka resident Manikyam, a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against YSRCP leaders. Former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu has been booked on a complaint by Tadepalli circle inspector Virendra Babu for allegedly obstructing a police officer from performing duties. Police have also registered a case against TDP leaders on a complaint by YSRCP leader Narayana Murthy for damaging cars. A visit by YSRCP leaders and members of the CRDA Farmers Protection Committee to the capital region on Saturday led to tension and clashes. YSRCP maintained that its delegation went to Undavalli and nearby Penumaka following an ''invitation'' from farmers protesting for several days against what they describe as forced land acquisition.