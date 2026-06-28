Clashes Between YSRCP Leaders & Farmers In Amaravati: Three Cases Lodged
YSRCP maintained that its delegation went to Undavalli and nearby Penumaka on the invitation of farmers protesting for several days against the forced land acquisition.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Amaravati: The police on Sunday registered three cases in connection with clashes between YSRCP leaders and farmers in Andhra Pradesh's capital region, Amaravati, a day earlier.
Based on a complaint by Penumaka resident Manikyam, a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against YSRCP leaders.
Former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu has been booked on a complaint by Tadepalli circle inspector Virendra Babu for allegedly obstructing a police officer from performing duties. Police have also registered a case against TDP leaders on a complaint by YSRCP leader Narayana Murthy for damaging cars.
A visit by YSRCP leaders and members of the CRDA Farmers Protection Committee to the capital region on Saturday led to tension and clashes. YSRCP maintained that its delegation went to Undavalli and nearby Penumaka following an ''invitation'' from farmers protesting for several days against what they describe as forced land acquisition.
The leaders alleged that farmers are facing pressure for refusing to part with their lands and claimed that soil was dug up around their fields, preventing them from cultivation.
YSRCP further alleged that TDP activists attacked its leaders, farmers and vehicles by pelting stones and throwing eggs, damaging several vehicles during the violence. It also claimed that some police personnel deployed at the spot sustained injuries while trying to control the situation.
Condemning the attack, Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, on Sunday demanded stern action against those responsible. He alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is running the government with the police and not with public support.
"The law and order in the state has deteriorated, leading to a Jungle Raj. YSRCP MLCs and former ministers were going to Penumaka on the invitation of locals to see how they are being harassed. While they were on their way, TDP goons stopped the convoy and attacked. The farmers told our leaders about the harassment being meted out on them, and our team was visiting them, which is a democratic process. The manner in which they carried out the attack shows that they are guilty of the charges of harassing the farmers who did not part with their land," he said.
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