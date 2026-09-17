ETV Bharat / state

Clash Erupts In Sangrur Village During Anti-Drug Campaign, Several Injured

Sangrur: A dispute between two groups in Jharo village of Sangrur escalated into a clash during an ongoing campaign against drugs. The confrontation reportedly began over allegations of drug peddling and later turned into a physical altercation. The village sarpanch and several others are reported to have sustained injuries.

According to sources, villagers and members of the Village Defence Committee have been running a campaign against drug abuse in Jharo village. During the campaign, some committee members allegedly attempted to detain people suspected of selling drugs. Some of the individuals fled the spot.

Villagers alleged that the same people later returned to the village with several others. The villagers then reportedly detained some suspected individuals and handed them over to the police.

The family of Jagwinder Singh alleged that he was stopped while on his way to work in the fields, taken into a house and allegedly assaulted. His family said he was on his way to the fields when he was stopped and beaten.