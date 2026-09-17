Clash Erupts In Sangrur Village During Anti-Drug Campaign, Several Injured
According to sources, villagers and members of the Village Defence Committee have been running a campaign against drug abuse in Jharo village
Published : September 17, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Sangrur: A dispute between two groups in Jharo village of Sangrur escalated into a clash during an ongoing campaign against drugs. The confrontation reportedly began over allegations of drug peddling and later turned into a physical altercation. The village sarpanch and several others are reported to have sustained injuries.
According to sources, villagers and members of the Village Defence Committee have been running a campaign against drug abuse in Jharo village. During the campaign, some committee members allegedly attempted to detain people suspected of selling drugs. Some of the individuals fled the spot.
Villagers alleged that the same people later returned to the village with several others. The villagers then reportedly detained some suspected individuals and handed them over to the police.
The family of Jagwinder Singh alleged that he was stopped while on his way to work in the fields, taken into a house and allegedly assaulted. His family said he was on his way to the fields when he was stopped and beaten.
Village sarpanch Rajinder Kumar, along with some other residents, reached the spot to secure Jagwinder's release. A fresh dispute then broke out between the two groups, which turned into a clash. Rajinder Kumar was injured in the incident.
The sarpanch has accused Daljit Singh and his associates of being involved in drug peddling. He said the village has been running a campaign against drugs and that the dispute arose in connection with the campaign.
Daljit Singh, however, has denied the allegations. He said he works in agriculture and has no connection with the drug trade. He did acknowledge having two or three cases related to liquor registered against him.
ASI Ajaib Singh said a clash had taken place between the two groups. “Statements of both sides are being recorded and the matter is being investigated,” the police officer said.
Read More: