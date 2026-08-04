ETV Bharat / state

Meerut: Kanwar Damaged By Bike Triggers Clash Between Two Groups Of Devotees, Cop Injured

Meerut: A clash broke out between two groups of devotees here after a motorcycle allegedly damaged a kanwar (pot used for carrying Ganga water) on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, leaving a head constable injured while trying to intervene, police said on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey said a video went viral on social media that falsely claimed that policemen were assaulted during the clash.

The incident occurred on the night of August 2 near Garam Dharam Hotel in the Daurala police station area, where some kanwariyas were resting with their kanwars in the lane reserved for pilgrims.

According to the SSP, Sonu and his associate were riding to Haridwar to collect Ganga water when their motorcycle allegedly struck and damaged a kanwar kept on the road, triggering an argument that escalated into a physical altercation. Police from Daurala police station and the sector police in-charge reached the spot after receiving information about the clash.