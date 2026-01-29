Clash Between Student Groups Rocks BHU, One Injured
Kashi Zone DCP Gaurav Banswal said that the situation has been brought under control, and a heavy police force has been deployed at the campus.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Varanasi: Fighting and stone-pelting among two groups of students on Thursday led to a ruckus in the Benaras Hindu University (BHU) campus. It is learnt that some students who were expelled assaulted a student of Ruiya hostel, leading to serious injury. He is currently undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of a hospital.
A heavy police force has been deployed at the campus to maintain law and order, while the chief proctor of the university said action will be initiated against the culprits.
Police said approximately 60 students were talking to the proctorial board near the main gate of Ruiya Hostel, when a Sanskrit postgraduate student was passing by on a bike. This led to a verbal argument between them, which escalated to a fistfight. The student on the motorcycle, identified as Piyush Tiwari, sustained a serious head injury.
Following the incident, chaos prevailed on the campus, as 20-25 students, with their faces covered, allegedly arrived at the spot and started pelting stones towards Ruiya Hostel. Forces from three police stations and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), including 200 security personnel and 150 police officers, have been deployed at the campus.
Deputy commissioner of police (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal said, "The situation has been brought under control, and a heavy police force has been deployed at the campus for security reasons. Preparations are underway to take action against the accused students."
