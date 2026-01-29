ETV Bharat / state

Clash Between Student Groups Rocks BHU, One Injured

Varanasi: Fighting and stone-pelting among two groups of students on Thursday led to a ruckus in the Benaras Hindu University (BHU) campus. It is learnt that some students who were expelled assaulted a student of Ruiya hostel, leading to serious injury. He is currently undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of a hospital.

A heavy police force has been deployed at the campus to maintain law and order, while the chief proctor of the university said action will be initiated against the culprits.

Police said approximately 60 students were talking to the proctorial board near the main gate of Ruiya Hostel, when a Sanskrit postgraduate student was passing by on a bike. This led to a verbal argument between them, which escalated to a fistfight. The student on the motorcycle, identified as Piyush Tiwari, sustained a serious head injury.