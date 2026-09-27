ETV Bharat / state

Clash Erupts At Kolkata's SRFTI Over Right-Wing Consumer Group Event; Students, Organisers Trade Assault Allegations

Kolkata: A clash broke out at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata between two groups of students over an event organised on the campus by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (All India Consumer Council).

The programme had reportedly been organised with the permission of the institute authorities. Trouble started after some SRFTI students allegedly entered the venue and removed and tore down flags put up by the organisers, leading to an altercation between the two sides.

The situation soon turned violent, with members of the groups allegedly engaging in physical clashes on the campus. On receiving information, a large police contingent led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Arindam Sarkar reached the institute.

The situation remained tense as students reportedly blocked the campus gates and stopped a bus. Police personnel requested the students to allow the bus to leave, but they refused, alleging that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) were travelling in it.

Bricks and water bottles were also allegedly thrown from outside the campus gate. Several RSS supporters were reportedly stranded inside the institute premises amid the tension. At least four people were reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

The students alleged that speakers who took part in the event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) delivered “highly provocative speeches” and were beaten up by its members when they protested.

The ABGP, on the other hand, claimed the students tore posters, disrupted the programme and attacked them. An SRFTI official said the authorities were keeping a tab on the situation and police were deployed outside the campus, and the situation is now under control.