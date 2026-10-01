Clamour For Ganga Sagar Water Rises As Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam Stands On Verge Of Drought
The proposed micro-irrigation projects worth Rs 5,000 crore for Alot and Tal along with Rs 3,000 crore for Jaora await Central Water Commission approval
Published : October 1, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Ratlam: Nearly a decade later, the people of Alot and Jaora areas in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district still await water from Gandhi Sagar Dam on the Chambal River since such a plan was announced. The proposed micro-irrigation projects worth Rs 5,000 crore for Alot and Tal along with Rs 3,000 crore for Jaora were sent to the Central Water Commission in New Delhi after the state government’s approval. However, nothing has come out of the plan till now.
Officials say that the Gandhi Sagar Dam lacks sufficient water for these projects, and this is why they have been put on hold. Given the current situation due to the low rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh, local residents and public representatives have demanded that both the projects be executed at the earliest. However, the question remains whether these projects are feasible due to the already low water level in Gandhi Sagar.
Gandhi Sagar Dam, proposed for power generation and irrigation projects, is located on the Chambal River in Mandsaur district. Separate projects were proposed to provide irrigation water from here to Mandsaur and Neemuch, along with Jaora and Alot areas of Ratlam.
In 2016, the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced Gandhi Sagar water to 237 villages in Jaora and Piploda development blocks through a micro-irrigation project.
Meanwhile, in 2017, a work plan worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore was approved for bringing Gandhi Sagar water to 191 villages in Alot and Tal tehsils. These two projects were intended to provide water to approximately 1.5 lakh hectares through micro-irrigation.
DP Dhakad, a public representative and farmer leader from the Jaora region, said, "Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had twice announced plans to provide Gandhi Sagar water to the Jaora and Piploda areas, but to date the plan has not been implemented. Currently, there is a water crisis for irrigating the Rabi crop. What efforts are the local MLA and MP making to expedite the project's launch?"
District Panchayat member Rajesh Bharawa also raised questions about the state government's ambitious project.
The Gandhi Sagar project was intended to connect Ratlam's Jaora and Alot areas with irrigation and pipeline networks. Talking about the project’s progress, Nripendra Singh Deo, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, stated, "After receiving approval from the state government, both projects were sent to the Central Water Commission in New Delhi for approval. After analysing detailed data on the water available in the Gandhi Sagar Dam, both irrigation projects were not included in the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal National River Linking Project because of insufficient water. Therefore, both projects are currently pending and will be decided upon by the state and central governments."
Currently, this project remains lost in the files. Meanwhile, Ratlam stands on the verge of a drought, desperately needing water from the Gandhi Sagar, Mahi and Narmada projects.
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