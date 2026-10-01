ETV Bharat / state

Clamour For Ganga Sagar Water Rises As Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam Stands On Verge Of Drought

Gandhi Sagar Dam, proposed for power generation and irrigation projects, is located on the Chambal River in Mandsaur district ( ETV Bharat )

Ratlam: Nearly a decade later, the people of Alot and Jaora areas in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district still await water from Gandhi Sagar Dam on the Chambal River since such a plan was announced. The proposed micro-irrigation projects worth Rs 5,000 crore for Alot and Tal along with Rs 3,000 crore for Jaora were sent to the Central Water Commission in New Delhi after the state government’s approval. However, nothing has come out of the plan till now.

Officials say that the Gandhi Sagar Dam lacks sufficient water for these projects, and this is why they have been put on hold. Given the current situation due to the low rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh, local residents and public representatives have demanded that both the projects be executed at the earliest. However, the question remains whether these projects are feasible due to the already low water level in Gandhi Sagar. In 2017, a work plan worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore was approved for bringing Gandhi Sagar water to 191 villages in Alot and Tal tehsils (ETV Bharat) Gandhi Sagar Dam, proposed for power generation and irrigation projects, is located on the Chambal River in Mandsaur district. Separate projects were proposed to provide irrigation water from here to Mandsaur and Neemuch, along with Jaora and Alot areas of Ratlam. In 2016, the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced Gandhi Sagar water to 237 villages in Jaora and Piploda development blocks through a micro-irrigation project.