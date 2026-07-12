CJP's Protest At Jantar Mantar Enters 23rd Day As It Prepares For Parliament March
Founder Abhijit Deepke has appealed to parents across the country to join the march, saying that this movement is not limited to a single organisation.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 23rd day on Sunday, even as it plans for a Parliament March on July 20.
Students and activists have been staging a continuous sit-in, demanding reforms in the examination system, strict action against paper leaks, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement has also entered its 15th day.
CJP founder Abhijit Deepke has appealed to parents across the country to join the march, saying that this movement is not limited to a single organisation or a handful of students but belongs to every family in the country whose children are preparing for competitive examinations.
Special message for parents.#ChaloSansad | 20 July | 9 AM pic.twitter.com/n4HUlKJTOH— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 12, 2026
Pointing out that parents toil for years to help their children become doctors, engineers, or other professionals, he said many families spend their life savings, and some take out loans to fund their children's education.
"Students work hard for years, but incidents like paper leaks render their efforts — and the sacrifices made by their parents — futile. The government has failed to make the examination system secure, thereby jeopardising the futures of lakhs of students. Comprehensive reforms are essential to ensure transparency and accountability within the education system. This is a fight for your children's future," Dipke said.
He further noted that while neither he nor Wangchuk need to take exams like NEET or JEE anymore, today's students build their careers based on these very examinations.
"Therefore, this movement is linked to the future of both the current and upcoming generations. I appeal to all parents to gather at Jantar Mantar at 9 am on July 20 and join the peaceful march to Parliament. This is not a program of any political party, but rather a movement demanding students' rights and a fair examination system," he added.
Meanwhile, a cultural evening has been scheduled at the venue on Sunday evening to express solidarity with the movement through poetry, music, and protest songs.
Day 23 at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/MgdByoMP4s— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 12, 2026
Organisers said various artists, poets, and young researchers would participate in the cultural evening. Starting at 5 pm, the event will feature performances by poets Parag Pawan, Katyayani, and Mrityunjay, singer Jayanto, and PhD scholar Himanshu.
The organisers emphasised that this event is not merely a cultural program but an effort to creatively convey the demand for educational reform to the public. "Literature, poetry, and music have always been the voice of social movements. Thus, the cultural evening will highlight the students' struggles, the need for examination system reforms, and the aspirations of the youth," they added.
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