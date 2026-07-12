ETV Bharat / state

CJP's Protest At Jantar Mantar Enters 23rd Day As It Prepares For Parliament March

New Delhi: The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 23rd day on Sunday, even as it plans for a Parliament March on July 20.

Students and activists have been staging a continuous sit-in, demanding reforms in the examination system, strict action against paper leaks, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement has also entered its 15th day.

CJP founder Abhijit Deepke has appealed to parents across the country to join the march, saying that this movement is not limited to a single organisation or a handful of students but belongs to every family in the country whose children are preparing for competitive examinations.

Pointing out that parents toil for years to help their children become doctors, engineers, or other professionals, he said many families spend their life savings, and some take out loans to fund their children's education.

"Students work hard for years, but incidents like paper leaks render their efforts — and the sacrifices made by their parents — futile. The government has failed to make the examination system secure, thereby jeopardising the futures of lakhs of students. Comprehensive reforms are essential to ensure transparency and accountability within the education system. This is a fight for your children's future," Dipke said.