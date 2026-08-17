CJP's Dipke Alleges Technical Failures At Bombay HC Clerk Examination
Dipke insisted that the administration make a promise in writing about the filing of the students' grievance by the authorities.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 3:18 AM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Technical issues have led to severe disruptions of the High Court clerical post typing examination held at various centres on Sunday, leading to student agitation.
Around 13,000 candidates sat for the examination with the objective of securing court clerk posts. But the candidates sitting at various centres, including an important centre located at Surana Nagar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, found themselves facing technical problems in the computer systems used in the examination.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday alleged technical failures during the Bombay High Court's clerk recruitment typing test, claiming that there was faulty equipment and non-functional keyboards that left candidates being declared failed within minutes of the exam beginning.
The candidates claimed that the quality of computers being used for the practical typing assessment was substandard. The candidates found that the screens of the computers had started to scale automatically while the colours displayed on the computer screen were distorted. Moreover, the keyboard on the computer would register incorrect inputs when a single input was made by the candidate.
Tired of the failures, the candidates initiated a sit-in movement known as 'Thiyya', beginning from 1:00 PM outside the examination hall, demanding immediate cancellation and scheduling of the examination.
The Cockroach Janata Party chief Abhijeet Dipke participated in the protests in the later part of the day to help the protesting students. Dipke discussed the matter with the administration of the local examination centre, demanding immediate action.
In response to this matter, the administration of the centre said that the local authority does not have complete authority to decide over the matters related to court examination. The centre will file a detailed report regarding the matter to the High Court.
Dipke insisted that the administration make a promise in writing about the filing of the students' grievance by the authorities. He said that promises made verbally would leave the candidates in doubt about their exams. He appealed to the police and candidates alike to keep the peace as he insisted on an official settlement.