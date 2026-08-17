ETV Bharat / state

CJP's Dipke Alleges Technical Failures At Bombay HC Clerk Examination

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Technical issues have led to severe disruptions of the High Court clerical post typing examination held at various centres on Sunday, leading to student agitation.

Around 13,000 candidates sat for the examination with the objective of securing court clerk posts. But the candidates sitting at various centres, including an important centre located at Surana Nagar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, found themselves facing technical problems in the computer systems used in the examination.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday alleged technical failures during the Bombay High Court's clerk recruitment typing test, claiming that there was faulty equipment and non-functional keyboards that left candidates being declared failed within minutes of the exam beginning.

The candidates claimed that the quality of computers being used for the practical typing assessment was substandard. The candidates found that the screens of the computers had started to scale automatically while the colours displayed on the computer screen were distorted. Moreover, the keyboard on the computer would register incorrect inputs when a single input was made by the candidate.