CJP To Protest In Punjab Tomorrow, To Seek Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over Exam 'Irregularities'
The Cockroach Janta Party will protest tomorrow near Amritsar Gate in Punjab to seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination irregularities.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday announced its plan to hold a protest in Punjab tomorrow, seeking resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the examination "irregularities" that stirred the country in recent weeks.
After his protests drew a sizeable number of youth in Pune, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that a peaceful demonstration will also be held in Punjab and urged everyone to gather near Amritsar Gate.
Will be in Amritsar tomorrow for a peaceful protest.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 12, 2026
Location: Amritsar Gate; 4 PM #cockroachjantaparty pic.twitter.com/XmkuvcMv25
In a post on X, Dipke urged students and youth to reach the protest venue tomorrow at 4 PM for a peaceful demonstration. "Will be in Amritsar tomorrow for a peaceful protest," the CJP founder's social media post read.
In a video message to the youth, Dipke said that they would demand the resignation of Pradhan in tomorrow's protest. "Hello everyone, I am coming to Amritsar, Punjab, tomorrow, June 13, at 4 pm. All the students and youth should reach the Amritsar Gate tomorrow at 4 pm. I will meet you there. We will all come together and demand resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. I have every hope that if we all raise our voices together, the NEET and CBSC students will definitely get justice," he said.
The protest in the AAP-ruled state of Punjab comes in the backdrop of alleged irregularities of the CBSE Class 12 and the NEET exams, with youth voicing concerns on social media against the government over this.
The CJP’s protests on the streets come after it was originally launched as a movement on social media as a sarcastic response to comments made by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, describing unemployed youth as “cockroaches”. The CJP has since drawn the support of millions of people on social media platforms as it questioned whether being "unemployed is a crime."
The CJP's digital following has rivaled the pages of established political parties with Dipke emerging as a recognisable name in a time of few weeks only.
Originally from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, the 30-year-old Dipke holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's in public relations from Boston University in the US.
He was earlier associated with the social media management team of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and shaped its digital narrative during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.
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