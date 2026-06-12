ETV Bharat / state

CJP To Protest In Punjab Tomorrow, To Seek Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Over Exam 'Irregularities'

Chandigarh: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday announced its plan to hold a protest in Punjab tomorrow, seeking resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the examination "irregularities" that stirred the country in recent weeks.

After his protests drew a sizeable number of youth in Pune, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that a peaceful demonstration will also be held in Punjab and urged everyone to gather near Amritsar Gate.

In a post on X, Dipke urged students and youth to reach the protest venue tomorrow at 4 PM for a peaceful demonstration. "Will be in Amritsar tomorrow for a peaceful protest," the CJP founder's social media post read.

In a video message to the youth, Dipke said that they would demand the resignation of Pradhan in tomorrow's protest. "Hello everyone, I am coming to Amritsar, Punjab, tomorrow, June 13, at 4 pm. All the students and youth should reach the Amritsar Gate tomorrow at 4 pm. I will meet you there. We will all come together and demand resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. I have every hope that if we all raise our voices together, the NEET and CBSC students will definitely get justice," he said.