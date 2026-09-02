ETV Bharat / state

CJP Calls Off September 5 Jantar Mantar Protest, Dipke Says Justice Served By Supreme Court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After one month of agitation, Abhijeet Dipke, head of Cockroach Janata Party, has declared that his party has decided to end their hunger strike on September 5. The reason behind their decision is that they have received many legal benefits and adequate compensation from the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has directed to withdraw all cases filed against the student protesters all over the country, including those filed against the agitation in Delhi. Moreover, the Supreme Court also decided to offer compensation to the families of the students who died by suicide due to NEET examinations.

Commenting on this decision, Dipke said that though money cannot replace their precious children, but at least now their financial problems will be sorted out. He also said that their party demanded two things during the past one month and they were the withdrawal of criminal cases filed against student protesters and financial help to the victims' families.