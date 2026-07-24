Students Launch 'Thumbprint Campaign' To Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
The protesters said the fingerprints will be sent to the Education Minister to let him know that youth across the country are demanding his resignation.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Students led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), who have been agitating for the last several days in the national capital, have started a campaign for their most important and 'non-negotiable' demand-the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The students have launched a 'thumbprint campaign' at the protest site as part of which the protesters are putting their thumb impressions on a painting of a tree on canvas. The protesters said the fingerprints will be sent to the Education Minister to let him know that youth across the country are demanding his resignation.
Sushant Yadav, from Chennai, said the students have been demanding Pradhan's resignation for a long time. "The campaign has been launched to bring to fore not only students' voices on social media but also their opinions and those of people on the ground. A large number of people are participating in the campaign by putting their thumbprints and signatures on the canvas," he said.
Yogendra Singh from Madhya Pradesh, who resides in Italy hailed the initiative. "I came all the way from Italy to join the protest. The more the fingerprints on the canvas, the stronger the message for the government. All the fingerprints will be sent to Dharmendra Pradhan, helping the Education Minister understand the youth's anger," he said.
A youth named Sahil arrived at the protest site dressed as Santa Claus. He said Santa Claus is known for fulfilling children's wishes, so he too has come in the guise to express the wishes of the students. "The biggest demand of the country's students is the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. If the demand is met, millions of students will feel that their voices have been heard," he said.
Pradhan's resignation is one of the "non-negotiable" demands put forward by the Cockroach Janata Party whose members met Union Ministers on Friday. “We have arrived at a clear consensus that our demands, namely the resignation of Mr Dharmendra Pradhan, Rs 1 crore compensation for NEET victims, and no legal action against protestors, are non-negotiable. Furthermore, the Government of India, the head of the Rapid Action Force, and the Delhi Police Commissioner ought to publicly apologise to the students who were brutally thrashed by their forces, ” a letter submitted by CJP said.
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