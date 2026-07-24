ETV Bharat / state

Students Launch 'Thumbprint Campaign' To Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

New Delhi: Students led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), who have been agitating for the last several days in the national capital, have started a campaign for their most important and 'non-negotiable' demand-the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The students have launched a 'thumbprint campaign' at the protest site as part of which the protesters are putting their thumb impressions on a painting of a tree on canvas. The protesters said the fingerprints will be sent to the Education Minister to let him know that youth across the country are demanding his resignation.

Sushant Yadav, from Chennai, said the students have been demanding Pradhan's resignation for a long time. "The campaign has been launched to bring to fore not only students' voices on social media but also their opinions and those of people on the ground. A large number of people are participating in the campaign by putting their thumbprints and signatures on the canvas," he said.