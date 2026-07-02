ETV Bharat / state

CJP Protesters Allege Delhi Police High-Handedness At Jantar Mantar, Demand Suspension Of ACP

New Delhi: A massive uproar erupted at Jantar Mantar in the national capital where the Cockroach Janata Party has been protesting for the last 13 days.

The protesters accused Delhi Police personnel, led by an ACP, of assaulting a student. Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the main organizer of the protest, opened a front against the Delhi Police from the stage by raising several questions. The controversy began when a heated argument broke out between the police and protesters while removing a makeshift library set up on tables by students at the protest site.

During the protest, a youngster who alleged he was assaulted by the police climbed up the main stage and informed Dipke of what had transpired with him. The youngster said he was running a small library for students and visitors at the protest site.

He alleged that Delhi Police personnel not only forcibly removed the library but also brutally threw away the books kept there. The student alleged the police personnel assaulted him when he protested.