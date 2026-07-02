CJP Protesters Allege Delhi Police High-Handedness At Jantar Mantar, Demand Suspension Of ACP
The protesters accused Delhi Police of assaulting a student and throwing books from a makeshift library at the protest site.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
New Delhi: A massive uproar erupted at Jantar Mantar in the national capital where the Cockroach Janata Party has been protesting for the last 13 days.
The protesters accused Delhi Police personnel, led by an ACP, of assaulting a student. Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the main organizer of the protest, opened a front against the Delhi Police from the stage by raising several questions. The controversy began when a heated argument broke out between the police and protesters while removing a makeshift library set up on tables by students at the protest site.
During the protest, a youngster who alleged he was assaulted by the police climbed up the main stage and informed Dipke of what had transpired with him. The youngster said he was running a small library for students and visitors at the protest site.
He alleged that Delhi Police personnel not only forcibly removed the library but also brutally threw away the books kept there. The student alleged the police personnel assaulted him when he protested.
Dipke said, "Senior Delhi Police officers seem to have forgotten that they themselves reached this position by reading books and passing exams, not by joining the BJP. Today, they are insulting the very books that symbolize knowledge".
He said books on great figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh were thrown away by police personnel like garbage, and the students who set up the library were brutally assaulted. "This insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bhagat Singh on the soil of Delhi will not be tolerated at any cost," Dipke said.
He demanded Delhi Police to suspend the ACP under whose command the action was taken.
"Delhi Police officers should take off their uniforms and join the BJP," Dipke said, adding some police officers, instead of maintaining law and order, were behaving like BJP workers. He challenged the police, saying, "If you want to play politics and engage in these activities, then take off your official uniform and officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Then come directly to the ground and try to remove us. Anyway, BJP members always say that their workers will come and remove these cockroaches (CJP workers)."
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